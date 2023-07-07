Home » a) on the draft law by Dr. Lars CastellucciAnsgar HevelingDr. Kirsten Kappert-Gonther, Dr. Konstantin von Notz, Petra Pau, Stephan Pilsinger, Benjamin Strasser, Kathrin Vogler and other members of parliament – printed paper 20/904 – Draft of a law on the criminal liability of commercial assistance in suicide and on ensuring the free responsibility of the decision to commit suicide b) on the parliamentary draft law Katrin Helling-Plahr, Dr. Petra Sitte, Helge Lindh, Dr. Till Steffen, Otto Fricke and other members of parliament – Printed paper 20/2332 – Draft of a law to regulate assisted suicide c) on the bill of the members of parliament Renate Künast, Dr. Nina Scheer, Katja Keul and other members of parliament – printed paper 20/2293 – Draft law to protect the right to self-determined dying and to amend other laws d) on the motion by the member of parliament Dr. Lars CastellucciAnsgar HevelingDr. Kirsten Kappert-Gonther, Stephan Pilsinger, Benjamin Strasser, Kathrin Vogler, Petra Pau and other MPs – Printed matter 20/1121 – Strengthen suicide prevention and enable self-determined living (PDF)
