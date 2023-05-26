a) on the draft law of the parliamentary groups SPD, BÜNDNIS 90/DIE GRÜNEN and FDP – printed matter 20/6544 – draft of a law for support and relief in care (care support and relief law – PUEG) b) on the draft law of the federal government – printed matter 20/6869 – Draft of a law for support and relief in care (Care Support and Relief Act – PUEG) c) on the motion of the MPs Martin Sichert, Jörg Schneider, Dr. Christina Baum, other MPs and the AfD parliamentary group – printed paper 20/4669 – long-term care insurance – reduce bureaucracy, relieve those in need of care and their families d) Motion by MPs Ates Gürpinar, Susanne Ferschl, Gökay Akbulut, other MPs and the parliamentary group DIE LINKE. – Printed matter 20/6546 – Stable financing of good care (PDF)