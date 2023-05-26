Home » a) on the draft law of the parliamentary groups SPD, BÜNDNIS 90/DIE GRÜNEN and FDP – printed matter 20/6544 – draft of a law for support and relief in care (care support and relief law – PUEG) b) on the draft law of the federal government – printed matter 20/6869 – Draft of a law for support and relief in care (Care Support and Relief Act – PUEG) c) on the motion of the MPs Martin Sichert, Jörg Schneider, Dr. Christina Baum, other MPs and the AfD parliamentary group – printed paper 20/4669 – long-term care insurance – reduce bureaucracy, relieve those in need of care and their families d) Motion by MPs Ates Gürpinar, Susanne Ferschl, Gökay Akbulut, other MPs and the parliamentary group DIE LINKE. – Printed matter 20/6546 – Stable financing of good care (PDF)
Health

a) on the draft law of the parliamentary groups SPD, BÜNDNIS 90/DIE GRÜNEN and FDP – printed matter 20/6544 – draft of a law for support and relief in care (care support and relief law – PUEG) b) on the draft law of the federal government – printed matter 20/6869 – Draft of a law for support and relief in care (Care Support and Relief Act – PUEG) c) on the motion of the MPs Martin Sichert, Jörg Schneider, Dr. Christina Baum, other MPs and the AfD parliamentary group – printed paper 20/4669 – long-term care insurance – reduce bureaucracy, relieve those in need of care and their families d) Motion by MPs Ates Gürpinar, Susanne Ferschl, Gökay Akbulut, other MPs and the parliamentary group DIE LINKE. – Printed matter 20/6546 – Stable financing of good care (PDF)

by admin

a) on the draft law of the parliamentary groups SPD, BÜNDNIS 90/DIE GRÜNEN and FDP – printed matter 20/6544 – draft of a law for support and relief in care (care support and relief law – PUEG) b) on the draft law of the federal government – printed matter 20/6869 – Draft of a law for support and relief in care (Care Support and Relief Act – PUEG) c) on the motion of the MPs Martin Sichert, Jörg Schneider, Dr. Christina Baum, other MPs and the AfD parliamentary group – printed paper 20/4669 – long-term care insurance – reduce bureaucracy, relieve those in need of care and their families d) Motion by MPs Ates Gürpinar, Susanne Ferschl, Gökay Akbulut, other MPs and the parliamentary group DIE LINKE. – Printed matter 20/6546 – Stable financing of good care (PDF)

See also  The heat dehydrates our body that we can rebalance with these simple gestures

You may also like

These tips will help against the insects!

High cholesterol, fought at the table: foods that...

High cholesterol, fought at the table: foods that...

Lufthansa: “Our 325 million to Ita, not to...

New Corona variant in the XBB clan: that’s...

Traveling with children: tips for choosing the right...

Pope Francis has a fever, today’s audiences cancelled....

tick bite! There is one symptom you should...

the alarm bells to know and monitor

Mill Day 2023: Many mills open on Whit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy