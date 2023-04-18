A pacemaker at 101, first surgery of his life – Medicine

news-txt”>

He had to have a pacemaker implanted at age 101, the first surgery of his life. “Mr GC had turned to his trusted cardiologist, because lately he felt an unusual sense of weakness and constant fainting – explains Giuseppe Indellicati, specialist in cardiology and electrophysiology at ‘Maria Eleonora Hospital’, a highly specialized hospital in Palermo -. A simple electrocardiogram was enough to understand the cause of the continuous fainting, or a severe anomaly of the atrioventricular conduction, a rather frequent condition in the elderly. We therefore performed a pacemaker implant to restore the correct electrical functionality of the heart”. The uniqueness of the 101-year-old patient’s history is given by the excellent general state of health of the elderly man, who did not present any other pathology and was not taking any drug therapy. This surgery was in fact the first in his life. The implant procedure does not require a minimally invasive technique: the skin under the collarbone is incised and, thanks to radioscopic guidance, the electrodes, necessary for the transmission of the electrical impulse, are positioned in the heart through a venous route. These electrical terminations are “tested” and then connected to the pacemaker, a sort of small box inserted under the skin next to the incision area. The patient, after 24 hours of observation to verify the correct functioning of the device, left the hospital in good condition, ready to resume his daily activities. “I had dizziness and I felt tired, I no longer felt safe going out by myself – GC says -. I am still a mentally active and lucid man and undergoing the surgery seemed like an opportunity to go back to doing the things I I love and which lately, due to excessive fatigue, I had had to give up. Now I’ve resumed my daily walk, I go shopping, I meet up with friends at the bar near my home”.