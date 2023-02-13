Philosophical gymnasium: this is the title of the project conceived and promoted by the Magna Capitana Library of Foggia and by the Chair of the History of Medieval Philosophy of the University of Foggia, Department of Humanities, Letters, Cultural Heritage, Educational Sciences (Distum ). Aimed at students of the city’s technical and professional institutes, the philosophy literacy course aims to involve young people who do not have the opportunity to study this discipline in their school programs.

The initiative is part of the preparatory activities for the XXV World Congress of Philosophy, the event that every five years brings together the academic and intellectual communities in a different country and which will be held in Rome in August 2024. An inclusive initiative, in short, the one conceived by the Library and the University, to support the development of critical thinking free from mass socio-cultural conditioning, also through the practice of philosophical reflection. About fifty students involved in the schools participating in the project, the Notarangelo-Rosati and Blaise Pascal institutes of Foggia. With the scientific coordination of university professors Alessandra Beccarisi and Tommaso Sgarro, the students participated in a first meeting, on 30 January, in the Narrative Room of the Library. Socrates, Plato, Nietzsche and Hannah Arendt, plus the current of existentialism were at the center of a dialogue between teachers and students, aimed at the subsequent stages of the project.

Not a frontal lesson with passive listening, the model chosen for this initiative, but a participatory conversation that encourages the active protagonism of the kids, according to the most modern pedagogical lines. In fact, starting from the first notions learned, the students will carry out bibliographic research on the next 15 and 22 February, in the Consultation Room of the Library, to start a documentary research with the support of the librarians.

Transformation in its broadest sense will be the theme around which students will work to produce a work of any kind, from the classic term paper to a video, from a photograph to a monologue. The students will be able to draw inspiration from the philosophical theories learned during the theoretical phase and will be able to use the materials available in the library. 8 May 2023 is the deadline set for the delivery of the papers, which will be presented in the Library on 26 of the same month, in a public meeting that does not include awards, but choral reflections to put new ideas and knowledge into circulation, in an exchange mutual growth and collaborative learning.







