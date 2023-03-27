An open-air gym on Pane e Pomodoro beach. This morning the works for the preparation, in the name of Pfizer, of an area dedicated to fitness on the city beach of Pane e Pomodoro, as envisaged by the council resolution which approved the accession of the Municipality of Bari to the “Turn, Look, Listen” project, through which the pharmaceutical company, which has long been involved in the awareness campaign on women with metastatic breast cancer, intended to donate some gymnastic equipment to the city to create fitness areas in the public spaces of the city in favor of those who practice outdoor sports.

Specifically, the sports area will be set up in a space of approximately 130m2 adjacent to the west pier of the beach and will consist of an anti-trauma surface on which a sports bike, an arm bike, an elliptical trainer, a sit-up bench, balance platforms, a leg press, and pull ups.

“We are grateful that Pfizer has chosen to invest in our city according to the logic of the open-air gym that we have been pursuing for some time as an administration – comments the councilor for Sport Pietro Petruzzelli – equipping the gardens and squares, but also small spaces informal audiences, exercise equipment, calisthenics courses and ping pong tables. The donation from the pharmaceutical company will enrich the sports offer of Pane e Pomodoro, which remains one of the most loved spaces in Bari and most frequented by tourists, integrating perfectly with the existing calisthenics program. In recent years, thanks to these interventions, we have recorded a significant increase in the numbers of those who practice sports, at all hours of the day and in all weather conditions, and of those who give fitness classes outdoors, with obvious benefits in terms of health of citizens of all ages. This is why we are working with the municipal offices to further increase the playgrounds and areas equipped for sports, starting from the peripheral districts of the city”.