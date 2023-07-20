a patient’s son beats a doctor and breaks his femur

Milano – Another doctor attacked at work. Violently beaten by the son of one of his patients, to the point of ending up in the emergency room of his own hospital, and then under the knife of his colleagues, who had to operate on a leg broken in several places.

We are at the Polyclinic of Milan, in the center, yesterday in the late afternoon. Visiting hours, and the protagonist of the attack is in the hospital to see his mother who is hospitalized in a ward of the Polyclinic. At one point, due to causes that were still being examined by the carabinieri yesterday evening called by the doctors, the patient began to go into a rage. And she took it out on the doctor. A particularly violent attack, an irrepressible fury: although the doctor’s colleagues and the other doctors immediately intervened to try to stop the exaggerated, he managed to throw his victim to the ground and to continue to rage on him, jumping over it with all the weight of your body.

Other doctors called 112: the Carabinieri from the Radiomobile Unit arrived at the Policlinico, blocked the attacker, and yesterday evening they were conducting checks on any psychic problems of the man, who in any case will hardly be able to avoid a complaint from the doctor and hospital.

Meanwhile, the beaten doctor was taken by his colleagues to the emergency room of the Polyclinic. And there the slab revealed the damage: a femur broken in three places. The professional ended his working day in the operating room, to make himself reduce fractures from his fellow surgeons.

What happened yesterday at the Policlinico is salt on the wound of the violence against those who work in health care, open in Italy and also in Lombardy. Two years and a handful of days ago, in another Polyclinic, the accredited private San Donato, other doctors had to run into the room to operate on a colleague, the vascular surgeon Giovanni Malacridashot in the groin by a 75-year-old patient who was not happy with the diagnosis and had severed the femoral artery with a stab wound. It got worse at George Sicklea retired surgeon who always worked as a freelancer at San Donato: last December, a former patient of his hit him in the parking lot and then beaten to death with a hatchet. This last episode cannot have been counted, and therefore adds to the over 17,000 attacks on healthcare personnel recorded in 2021 by a non-exhaustive investigation that the Lombardy social and health system control agency published in its latest report annual. Of these, 218 were of a “severe” grade, meaning “attack with resulting severe injuries. Repeated kicks and punches”. Nine of the “extreme” type, meaning: “attack with use of weapon” and/or “attack resulting in death”.