Home Health A photo on social media would have revealed the lair of the Wagner brigade to the Ukrainian army
Health

A photo on social media would have revealed the lair of the Wagner brigade to the Ukrainian army

by admin
A photo on social media would have revealed the lair of the Wagner brigade to the Ukrainian army

It may have been a photo posted by a Russian blogger that revealed the location of the Russian mercenary battalion to the Ukrainian army Wagner in Popasna. The thesis is by a Ukrainian journalist, Denis Kazansky, who on social networks has reconstructed the communications on Telegram of a blogger close to the Russian army who between 8 and 11 August would have published some photos of soldiers of the battalion on his channel. taken by himself, forgetting to obscure buildings and streets. Elements that would have been useful to Ukrainian intelligence to understand the exact position of the battalion.

But there are several Kiev newspapers that report the anecdote, yet another case in which online communication, social media and war seem to be intertwined in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine since 24 February. The Ukrainska Pravda website confirmed that a Kremlin correspondent visited the mercenary headquarters on August 8 and posted some photographs on the channel of him clearly showing an address near the battalion’s lair.

On the evening of August 14, a Kiev artillery missile hit the headquarters of the Wagner Group, causing an unspecified number of victims among the military, whose bodies, according to Ukrainian news, are still extracted from the rubble.

The paramilitary group Wagner has been linked by Western intelligence agencies to the Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close collaborator of Vladimir Putin, so much so that it has earned the nickname “Putin’s cook”. According to international agencies, Prigozhin went to the base only a few days before the Ukrainian attack.

The presence of Wagner paramilitaries has been documented in Libya, Mali and Syria, as well as in many other countries, especially in Africa. He is accused of war crimes and human rights violations.

See also  From the Amazon Garden to the self-destructing NFT: 5 beautiful things to see at the Salone del Mobile

You may also like

“The Company Man” will be released worldwide on...

A psychologist and the first symptoms of depression

Emphasizing the attacks suffered: this is how Bearzot...

A photo on social media would have revealed...

2022 Discounts on Tile Tracker Products, Say Goodbye...

Ovarian Cancer Danger | Collect all Johnson products:...

Endometriosis, a new drug approved in the US

43-year-old monkeypox patient tells what it was like...

Smart working according to Apple: three days in...

TikTok adds AI background generator – Engadget Japan

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy