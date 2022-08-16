It may have been a photo posted by a Russian blogger that revealed the location of the Russian mercenary battalion to the Ukrainian army Wagner in Popasna. The thesis is by a Ukrainian journalist, Denis Kazansky, who on social networks has reconstructed the communications on Telegram of a blogger close to the Russian army who between 8 and 11 August would have published some photos of soldiers of the battalion on his channel. taken by himself, forgetting to obscure buildings and streets. Elements that would have been useful to Ukrainian intelligence to understand the exact position of the battalion.





But there are several Kiev newspapers that report the anecdote, yet another case in which online communication, social media and war seem to be intertwined in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine since 24 February. The Ukrainska Pravda website confirmed that a Kremlin correspondent visited the mercenary headquarters on August 8 and posted some photographs on the channel of him clearly showing an address near the battalion’s lair.

On the evening of August 14, a Kiev artillery missile hit the headquarters of the Wagner Group, causing an unspecified number of victims among the military, whose bodies, according to Ukrainian news, are still extracted from the rubble.





The paramilitary group Wagner has been linked by Western intelligence agencies to the Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close collaborator of Vladimir Putin, so much so that it has earned the nickname “Putin’s cook”. According to international agencies, Prigozhin went to the base only a few days before the Ukrainian attack.

The presence of Wagner paramilitaries has been documented in Libya, Mali and Syria, as well as in many other countries, especially in Africa. He is accused of war crimes and human rights violations.