A pill against cancer? There are good hopes

After 20 years of work, good news arrives from California on a pill that destroys tumors by hitting only the cancerous variant of a protein without interrupting the reproductive cycle of healthy stem cells. All the details

Share on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInShare via WhatsappShare via Email

A vaccine or pill to treat cancer seems like a chimera, yet researchers at the California-based City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, recently published a new study explaining to have developed a targeted chemotherapy that appears to kill all solid tumors in preclinical research.

Although it will be necessary to wait longer, experts have reported that a Phase 1 clinical study is underway to test the therapy in humans as well.

A 20 YEAR LONG HISTORY

“Our cancer-killing pill is like a snowstorm shutting down a key airport hub, disrupting all inbound and outbound flights but only for planes carrying cancer cells,” he explained on Cell Chemical Biology Linda Malkas, a professor in the City of Hope’s Department of Molecular Diagnostics and Experimental Therapeutics, who has been working on the drug for 20 years.

THE TARGET TO HIT

“Most targeted therapies – said Malkas – focus on a single pathway, which allows cancer to mutate and become resistant”, but the anticancer pill developed by the team led by her and called AOH1996 targets a variant cancer of PCNA, a protein that, in its mutated form, has a key role in DNA replication and repair in all growing cancers.

Continuing with a metaphor, the professor said that the PCNA protein “is like a large airline terminal that contains multiple boarding gates.” “The data – he continues – suggest that PCNA is altered only in tumor cells and this has allowed us to design a targeted drug”, which therefore only affects there.

HOW THE ANTICANCER PILL WORKS

The results so far have been promising and, as Malkas explained, the pill has been shown to be “capable of suppressing tumor growth as monotherapy or combined treatment in cell and animal models, without causing toxicity.”

However, as scientists continue to study the fundamental mechanisms that make this cancer pill work in animal models, a Phase 1 clinical trial is also underway to test the therapy in humans.

IL TRIAL

The study, which is expected to run through 2024, is open to patients with relapsing solid tumors whose previous treatments have not been effective. Participants will take the drug in pill form twice a day.

The trial, in addition to testing its preliminary efficacy, will verify the maximum tolerated dose.

THE RESULTS

So far, the pill has proved effective in preclinical research for the treatment of cells derived from breast, prostate, brain, ovarian, cervical, skin and lung cancers. AOH1006 has been tested on more than 70 cancer cell lines and several normal control cells.

The great achievement lies in the fact that it is able to selectively destroy cancer cells by interrupting their normal reproductive cycle. “Its goal – observe the experts – is to resolve the so-called transcription-replication conflicts, which occur when the mechanisms responsible for gene expression and genome duplication collide”.

Specifically, the experimental therapy prevented cells with damaged DNA from dividing and making a copy of the defective DNA. As a result, “AOH1996 caused cancer cell death (apoptosis), but did not interrupt the reproductive cycle of healthy stem cells.”

WHO HOLDS THE LICENSE

The drug was exclusively licensed by City of Hope to RLL LLC, a biotechnology company that Malkas co-founded.

Related articles

Here are the rules approved by the council of ministers, on banks, planes, taxis, the bridge over the strait …

From the bikinis sewn in the garage of the house to the catwalks of Paris, passing through the Italian acquisition …

The US fund Kkr, interested in Tim’s network, wants to involve the Canadian pension fund …

The Meloni government beats the banks to demonstrate to the voters that they know how to get in line …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

