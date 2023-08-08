Home » A pill for postpartum depression. Here’s how it works
A pill for postpartum depression. Here’s how it works

A pill, the first, just approved by the FDA for women suffering from postpartum depression. The drug, to be taken daily and autonomously (the previous therapy was a drip and had to be done in the hospital), relieves symptoms after the first 3 days. And after 14 days the effects are defined as significant.

A disease that affects many women

Women with postpartum depression experience sadness, irritability, guilt, worthlessness, and an inability to function as mothers.

