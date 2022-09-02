We had a chance to play A Plague Tale: Requiem last week during the Cologne International Games Show in Cologne and chat with Kevin Choteau of Asobo Studios, the project’s game director. While you can expect our preview of the experience to roll out soon, you can already watch the interview in full below, where we talk about how the narrative develops Amicia and Hugo as characters, and how the technology behind the game enables Asobo to Create larger, more demanding, and visually striking experiences.

“We’ve improved the game in every way,” Choteau said, and continued, “Technically, one of our main concerns was to have those facial expressions and those cutscenes and improve the quality of the sequence.”

A wider area means more light, and as you know, in video games, light is very expensive in terms of performance. So, it’s a good idea to expand the range, but not from a technical standpoint, you need to fill those spaces, and we like to fill those spaces with mice. We have improved a lot of technology in this area. The first mouse had 5,000 mice and the second had 300,000 mice, so that’s a lot.

Needless to say, those with muscle phobias should steer clear of A Plague Tale: Requiem when it debuts on October 18 on PC, PS5, and the Xbox series.