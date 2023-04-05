A plant fungus infects a man. Is called Chondrostereus purple and in plants it causes silver leaf disease. Now experts have announced that this fungus affected a person for the first time. This is the first ever reported case in the world. The man lives in India and complained of throat symptoms. Once it was discovered that the fungus had caused an abscess in his trachea, he was treated with antifungal drugs and recovered after two months. The news is reported by the scientific magazine Medical Mycology Case Reports.

Vegetable fungus infects a man and causes an abscess in his trachea

The man, a 61-year-old who lives in an eastern region of India, sought medical attention because he had had various symptoms for some time, which suggested a problem with the upper respiratory tract: sore throat with difficulty swallowing, pharyngitis recurring with hoarseness, fatigue. These symptoms, between phases of remissions and exacerbations, had lasted for three months.

Vegetable fungus infects a man: cured with an antifungal

The patient works as a plant mycologist, so he is always in contact with fungi. Doctors couldn’t figure out what was causing his symptoms. They thus decided to proceed to a CT scan, where they verified the presence of an abscess in the trachea. The analyzes discovered the presence of fungal hyphae, which are filamentous structures caused by the fungi. Only DNA sequencing made it possible to discover what was the cause of the infection: Chondrostereum purpureum. With the antifungal treatment the patient recovered in two months and the disease did not recur in the following two years.

The fungus spreads with airborne spores

Chondrostereum purpureum mainly affects the leaves of roses. If not treated as soon as possible, silver leaf disease of plants is progressive and often fatal. The disease got its name from the fact that the leaves take on a silvery color when affected by this fungus. As with virtually all fungi, this one is also spread via airborne spores.

Diseases caused by fungi are usually stopped by the body’s immune response. In this period there is great concern for the diffusion in various countries of the Candida Auriswhich is also resistant to some drugs. Other fungi can cause diseases such as athlete’s foot.

