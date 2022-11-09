Four women at the helm of the Mantuan districts. The four district directors appointed by Asst are Angela Bellani, Elena Mariani, Anna Maria Nigrelli and Maria Gloria Gandellini. The districts, which the recent regional health reform has brought from 6 to 4, constitute the place of functional and organizational coordination of the network of social, health and territorial health services. That’s who I am.

Angela Bellani, with a degree in psychology and specialization in psychotherapy, was appointed director of the Mantua district. For more than 20 years you have worked in the local health services of the ASL. Since 2015 you have directed the Asst social and health area structure and subsequently the Fragility Management structure. Since 2017 you have been director of the frailty department. In the pandemic period you were part of the corporate crisis unit and headed the territorial task force.

Elena Mariani, geriatrician, is director of the Oglio Po Casalasco-Viadanese district. She arrives in Asst in 2012 and from 2018 to 2020 she is clinical manager for the care of the chronic patient in Viadana. Since 2020 you are in charge of the Service Center and contact person for integrated home care.

Anna Maria Nigrelli, doctor, is director of the lower Mantua district. After a long experience in the ASL operational control unit, in 2017 she was appointed director of the Pot, Presst management structure and outpatient specialist in Asst. Here she coordinates relations with outpatient medical specialists throughout the company and governs the resources dedicated to taking care of the chronic and frail in the local reference network.

Maria Gloria Gandellini, psychiatrist, is director of the upper Mantua district. You worked in the mental health department of Poma from 1992 to 1999 and then moved to ASL to coordinate Home Care, dealing with Integrated Home Care until 2015. She led the Rems judicial psychiatry from 2015 to 2018.