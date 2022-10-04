Home Health A polyclinic on eating disorders opens in Milan
Health

A polyclinic on eating disorders opens in Milan

by admin
A polyclinic on eating disorders opens in Milan

A health clinic dedicated to nutrition opens in Milan. It is called Auxologico Città Studi Icans, and was born from the synergy between the State University and the Auxologico Institute. The announcement was made on Monday 3 October. The goal is to offer patients an integrated approach and targeted dietary paths with a multidisciplinary team that intervenes, says a note, “in the diagnosis and early treatment of chronic and disabling diseases such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases”.

The collaboration with the Auxologist allows easy access to second level examinations and treatments. The multidisciplinary team belongs to the Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases Unit of Auxologico San Luca, directed by Luca Persani, professor at the University. The clinic will also have a collection point agreed with the regional health service. “The signing of this agreement allows us to further expand the areas of collaboration between our university and Auxologico”, said the rector of the State University Elio Franzini.

The clinic will open in via Botticelli and combines the skills already acquired by Icans, the specialized center of the state, which from a research center in 2004 was transformed by adding the clinical activity, with the facilities and professionals of the Auxology.

See also  the spy hormone that helps you take care of yourself

You may also like

one more case of Listeria meningitis

man suffering from meningitis, is the fourth victim

Clinical research, how to keep safe distances between...

one more case of Listeria meningitis

Ankylosing spondylitis: a new drug for those who...

L’Adige di Verona The health manager of Fratelli...

Svante Pääbo, who is the Nobel Prize for...

Another Ebola-like monkey virus could make the leap...

Empty calories, what they are and what foods...

Nobel, when the prize is a family matter

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy