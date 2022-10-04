A health clinic dedicated to nutrition opens in Milan. It is called Auxologico Città Studi Icans, and was born from the synergy between the State University and the Auxologico Institute. The announcement was made on Monday 3 October. The goal is to offer patients an integrated approach and targeted dietary paths with a multidisciplinary team that intervenes, says a note, “in the diagnosis and early treatment of chronic and disabling diseases such as obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases”.

The collaboration with the Auxologist allows easy access to second level examinations and treatments. The multidisciplinary team belongs to the Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases Unit of Auxologico San Luca, directed by Luca Persani, professor at the University. The clinic will also have a collection point agreed with the regional health service. “The signing of this agreement allows us to further expand the areas of collaboration between our university and Auxologico”, said the rector of the State University Elio Franzini.

The clinic will open in via Botticelli and combines the skills already acquired by Icans, the specialized center of the state, which from a research center in 2004 was transformed by adding the clinical activity, with the facilities and professionals of the Auxology.