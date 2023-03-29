New type of brain stimulation proves effective

Stimulate memory with electrodes inserted into the brain. It is the idea of ​​research published in Technology Review by a team from the Wake Forest University School of Medicine in North Carolina.

Underlying the treatment is the idea of ​​using brain electrodes to understand the patterns of electrical activity that occur during memory processing and then using these same electrodes to generate similar patterns of activity.

American scientists led by Rob Hampson tested two versions of the prosthesis on 24 people who had implanted electrodes to study their epilepsy. In some cases the patients also had brain lesions.

The first version was called the memory decoding model (Mdm) and mimics the patterns of electrical activity in the hippocampus that occur naturally when each volunteer successfully forms the … (Continue) read the 2nd page









Keywords | prostheses, memory, electrodes,