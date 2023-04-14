The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, intends to present a proposal that leads to the decriminalization of the criminal offenses of doctors during their profession. Obviously of those crimes that did not occur through fault or willful misconduct. It is a proposal that has already found favorable reception among Doctors’ ordersthe same doctors who work in hospitals and public facilities, while the Tribunal for the rights of the sick is not at all convinced that this is a good idea.

THE NUMBERS

In truth, it is immediately apparent that very few patients who are not satisfied with the services or believe they have been harmed by a medical procedure present a criminal complaint. The most popular path, in fact, is the one linked to the civil case, to try to bring home monetary compensation. “Effectively,” he explains Elena Cussigh, administrative director of Asfo – the penal cases presented by dissatisfied patients or their families are actually few. We can say that these are two, maybe three proceedings a year, no more. In any case, since criminal liability is always personal, they are not always brought to the attention of the Company, at least at the beginning of the process. On the other hand, it is easier to ask for compensation for the damage for which the Healthcare Company is always responsible in the first instance and for which the contracts stipulated with the insurance companies exist. I can add – concludes the director – that as regards penal causes the vast majority close with an acquittal of the doctors. On the other hand, it is difficult to quantify how many civil lawsuits are attempted each year because very often the debates and sentences are out of phase with respect to the start of the procedure».

MONEY

If on the one hand, however, it is difficult to quantify the number of civil suits presented by patients who believe they have suffered damage, it is possible, on the other hand, to know in detail how much the Companies pay annually for compensation. Well, the numbers are definitely high. Just to give an example, in fact, last year AsuFc was presented with a bill of 6 million 713 thousand euros. They are not trifles. It must be said that if you subtract 608 thousand euros, compensations made under the direction of AsuFc, the rest of the money refers to old cases when there was not yet a single company. In this regard, the subdivision of the cases (and the related expenses for compensation for damages suffered) hospital by hospital is clearly evident in the graph above. Last data regarding Udine: in the last 5 years the public service has repaid more or less 28 million euros.

ASFO

For a matter of size, things are a little better at the Pordenone Asfo. Last year, in fact, the damages compensated for medical errors or related to accidents that occurred in the ward (falls, administration of wrong drugs) amounted to two million and 400 thousand euros. The same thing applies to Asfo as well as AsuFc: in 2022 the cases compensated for problems that occurred under the management of the single company correspond to 290 thousand euros. The rest pertains to the old hospital and Ass5. Even for the province of Pordenone, the bill has risen over the last five years. It is, in fact, more than 11 million which, added to those of the Udinese company, make a total of 39 million euros. Not motes.

DECRIMINALIZATION

On civil cases, the minister’s proposal has no value, but on criminal ones, decriminalization could lead, albeit not immediately, to avoiding the deluge of analyzes and requests for services that clog up healthcare and create very long waiting lists. In fact, decriminalizing these interventions should lead to the reduction of defensive medicine, undoubtedly responsible for many problems. Doctors, in short, for fear of ending up in the courts of justice before doing any surgery require dozens of services. Decriminalization – claims the president of the Pordenone Medical Association, Guido Lucchini – is one of the positive things that could be introduced. Obviously it would not solve all health problems, but it would help reduce the demand for analyzes and tests. In addition, by enhancing interventional protocols, errors and waiting times could be further cut. The minister goes ahead.

