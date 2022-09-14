An area equipped to host sports activities. Basketball hoops, volleyball, five-a-side football and tennis courts, completely free. And also games and swings for children, large spaces where you can bring dogs, benches in the shade, social gardens, a picnic area. Everything is always open and accessible. So for years the association ‘New Multipurpose Suburbs‘is trying to manage the space of the La Fontina popular gymin via Carducci a Ghezzano, halfway between Pisa and San Giuliano Terme. With all the difficulties that a group of volunteers encounters, as explained in a press conference yesterday morning, Tuesday 13 September, Giuliano Cannoletta: “Everything is at our expense. We do it willingly, but we need the support of the institutions. This is why we ask that the area become a public park, following a provincial resolution in 2020”. In this way, above all, the maintenance would be carried out by the two competent municipalities, that of Pisa and San Giuliano, he stresses Francesco Scapati of the ‘La Fontina’ committee.

Numerous initiatives carried out by volunteers, including the bicycle workshop, the social garden and a play / picnic area. Plus this weekend, from Friday 16 to Sunday 18 September, a three-day event with assemblies, sports tournaments and meetings to relaunch the project and rethink the spaces all together.