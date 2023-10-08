a quarter of people make bad choices – breaking latest news

by Anna Fregonara

A quarter of people undermine the benefits of healthy meals with poor-quality snacks, thus increasing not only daily calories but also the risk of stroke and cardiovascular disease.

The most frequent

These are the results of research published in the European Journal of Nutrition in which scholars investigated the snacking habits of 854 people in Great Britain. From the analysis of the data it emerged that 95% of the participants ate between meals with an average daily “hunger break” of 2.28. In particular, 47% allowed themselves two and 29% more than two.

The snacks most consumed by the sample were drinks (milk, tea, coffee, fruit drinks), sweets, biscuits and brownies, nuts and seeds, fruit, chips, bread, cheese and butter, cakes and tarts and muesli or cereal bars .

Those with the greatest contribution to total daily energy intake were sweets and cakes (14%), breakfast cereals (13%), ice cream and dairy-based frozen desserts (12%), donuts and pastries (12%), sweets (11%), biscuits and brownies (11%), nuts and seeds (11%).

Quality counts

Yet the guidelines for proper nutrition indicate consuming five meals a day, including two snacks. In fact, what makes the difference is not the habit of eating, but what you eat. The study found that people who frequently opted for high-quality snacks, such as nuts and fresh fruit, were more likely to be at a healthy weight than those who didn’t snack at all or who chose unhealthy foods. They also had better metabolic health and perceived a decrease in hunger.

The four parameters

«The quality of snacks essentially concerns four parameters: fibre, fat, sugar and salt», explains Andrea Ghiselli, nutritionist. «Snacks low in fiber and rich in the other three ingredients tend to give less satiety and a greater glycemic response. If we eat like this every day, the cardiometabolic risk will rise due to the increase in insulin resistance, for example, or due to weight gain. In fact, through the greater production of molecules synthesized and secreted by the adipose tissue, called adipokines, the state of chronic low-grade inflammation is promoted – as if it were an ember – which is the basis for the development of the most common diseases today such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, metabolic syndrome. In short, we need to not only follow the inevitable hedonistic impulses, but mediate them by improving awareness of what we bring to the table”, he concludes.

The worst and best choice

Often before going to sleep you want something to “nibble”. But the English study showed that having a snack after 9pm is associated with a worsening of blood markers compared to all other times when you can eat a snack. «There are two reasons: the first is that our metabolism works better with sunlight. However, the modern organization of work, the structuring of meals and the lack of time mean that we eat later and later and that dinner is the most important meal, precisely when we are metabolically unreactive and burn less”, explains Andrea Ghiselli . « The second reason is that in the evening we prefer to munch on sweets. A balanced diet based on fruit, vegetables, whole grains and legumes is the best way to not feel hungry in the evening.”

A healthy snack should correspond to 5-10% of the daily requirement and you can decide, for example, between yogurt and muesli, fresh and dried fruit in shell, bread or crackers with a layer of butter and jam, a cube of mature cheese and honey , milk and some biscuits.

