Home Health a real hidden treasure for health. Let’s discover its secrets together
Health

a real hidden treasure for health. Let’s discover its secrets together

by admin
a real hidden treasure for health. Let’s discover its secrets together

Join the group job offers, bonuses, disability, law 104, pensions and news

Receive free news on job vacancies and the economy every day

  1. Telegram – Group

  2. Facebook – Group

Bananas are a tasty and no doubt affordable source of some important nutrients. People have been growing this tropical fruit since ancient times and its health benefits have been promoted for over a century.

You can eat bananas raw or mixed into your favorite smoothie. You can enjoy your homemade peanut butter banana sandwich, you can make banana bread or banana muffin. The possibilities are varied.

Fonte Foto Canva

One medium banana provides you with 422 milligrams of potassium, which is 9% of what you need every day. This mineral he is a “big player” for heart health. Potassium-rich foods help control blood pressure because they help you get rid of more sodium when you have to urinate. Potassium also relaxes blood vessel walls, which helps lower blood pressure.

Additionally, potassium:

  • It can reduce the risk of stroke
  • It can help keep bones healthy as you age
  • Help your muscles work better
  • It can help prevent kidney stones

Ma if you have kidney problems, too much potassium is not good for you. Consult your doctor to see how much you can ingest daily.

Bananas: a treasure for our health

Bananas are a treasure trove of fiber. It’s no secret that the right amount of fiber in your diet is good for you. One medium-sized ripe banana gives 3 grams. This is about 10% of what you need every day.

See also  We can train with running and lose weight in the summer only if we respect these important rules

Most of the fiber in bananas is what it’s called soluble fiber. It can help keep cholesterol and blood pressure in check and help relieve inflammation.

Green bananas, the less ripe ones, are filled with something called resistant starch. It acts like insoluble fiber, which is the kind that can help keep your gut functioning at its best. Resistant starch also helps lower blood sugar.

In general, high-fiber foods keep you feeling full without extra calories. This also makes them a good choice if you want to lose a few pounds.

It seems that too bananas are good for the tummy. The yellow fruit is a source of prebiotics. These are carbohydrates that you don’t digest, but they are a food source for the more popular probiotics. These are the good bacteria found in your gut. There’s also evidence that probiotics can help with the nagging diarrhea people get after taking certain antibiotics.

Probiotics can also help make colds and flu less severe. The right amount of carbohydrates as well as potassium: like all fruit, bananas have carbohydrates. But not so many that people with diabetes cannot enjoy them. If you have diabetes, you can enjoy half a banana when you need a snack. They also won’t detonate in negative one low carbohydrate diet. A medium one gives you about 27 grams.

You may also like

Francesca Guacci and the operation to not have...

how knowledge of the intestine changes

All the recommended exercises to broaden the shoulders,...

Covid, Gemmato (Undersecretary of Health): “Without vaccines it...

The municipal council unanimously against the Pos di...

Fontana (Lombardy): “In the last 10 years cuts...

The Audace gym bent by smart working: «We...

Trapani, 12 children end up in hospital with...

Lavrov single-handedly hacked Russian security with digital medicine...

Meat, our health and that of the Earth

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy