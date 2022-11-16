Join the group job offers, bonuses, disability, law 104, pensions and news Receive free news on job vacancies and the economy every day Telegram – Group Facebook – Group

Bananas are a tasty and no doubt affordable source of some important nutrients. People have been growing this tropical fruit since ancient times and its health benefits have been promoted for over a century.

You can eat bananas raw or mixed into your favorite smoothie. You can enjoy your homemade peanut butter banana sandwich, you can make banana bread or banana muffin. The possibilities are varied.

One medium banana provides you with 422 milligrams of potassium, which is 9% of what you need every day. This mineral he is a “big player” for heart health. Potassium-rich foods help control blood pressure because they help you get rid of more sodium when you have to urinate. Potassium also relaxes blood vessel walls, which helps lower blood pressure.

Additionally, potassium:

It can reduce the risk of stroke

It can help keep bones healthy as you age

Help your muscles work better

It can help prevent kidney stones

Ma if you have kidney problems, too much potassium is not good for you. Consult your doctor to see how much you can ingest daily.

Bananas: a treasure for our health

Bananas are a treasure trove of fiber. It’s no secret that the right amount of fiber in your diet is good for you. One medium-sized ripe banana gives 3 grams. This is about 10% of what you need every day.

Most of the fiber in bananas is what it’s called soluble fiber. It can help keep cholesterol and blood pressure in check and help relieve inflammation.

Green bananas, the less ripe ones, are filled with something called resistant starch. It acts like insoluble fiber, which is the kind that can help keep your gut functioning at its best. Resistant starch also helps lower blood sugar.

In general, high-fiber foods keep you feeling full without extra calories. This also makes them a good choice if you want to lose a few pounds.

It seems that too bananas are good for the tummy. The yellow fruit is a source of prebiotics. These are carbohydrates that you don’t digest, but they are a food source for the more popular probiotics. These are the good bacteria found in your gut. There’s also evidence that probiotics can help with the nagging diarrhea people get after taking certain antibiotics.

Probiotics can also help make colds and flu less severe. The right amount of carbohydrates as well as potassium: like all fruit, bananas have carbohydrates. But not so many that people with diabetes cannot enjoy them. If you have diabetes, you can enjoy half a banana when you need a snack. They also won’t detonate in negative one low carbohydrate diet. A medium one gives you about 27 grams.