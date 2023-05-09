a real secret weapon against wrinkles if you use it that way

Laurel can be a true beauty ally and a marvel against wrinkles, if exploited in a certain way it helps us stay young.

Among the many natural ingredients that we can exploit to keep us young and beautiful, for sure the laurel is among the most popular. Bay leaves, in fact, are a true beauty ally, a precious gift to contrast the signs of aging and fight wrinkles, improving skin elasticity. Definitely, an excellent natural remedy to be exploited with simplicity.

Wrinkles, spots and creases make our skin look older. The skin thins and loses elasticity. Furthermore, the sun’s UV rays have a profound effect on health, causing redness, burning and dryness. Among the many treatments that we can take advantage of to improve the condition of our skin, they include the bay leavesfor the preparation of a really effective home remedy.

How to prepare a do-it-yourself remedy against wrinkles: bay leaves are enough

Laurel is a plant from multiple properties, used since time immemorial not only in the kitchen, but also for medicinal and cosmetic purposes. The healing properties of laurel have been renowned since ancient times. This plant, in fact, helps to fight inflammationrelieves pain, improves digestion, treats cough and sore throat.

Furthermore, for millennia it has been used for improve skin health and to prevent acne. Thanks to his antioxidant properties, in fact, it is an excellent natural remedy to challenge the signs of aging. How to prepare a natural remedy against wrinkles and to make the skin smooth and soft? Just take a few bay leaves, wash them well and then cut them into small pieces.

They bring to boil in the pot, with a little water, after which, the infusion is left to rest for a few minutes, the time to cool a little. At this point, it is filtered with a sieve and is distributed on the skin of the face, but also on the rest of the body, using a cotton ball or a soft cloth. Leave it on the skin for about ten minutes, then rinse it off.

IF YOU WANT YOU CAN SUBSCRIBE TO OUR TELEGRAM CHANNEL AND FOLLOW OUR VIDEOS AND OUR STORIE SU INSTAGRAM e TIKTOK

An effective solution to exploit a couple of times a week. If you do it regularly, after a few weeks you will notice the effects. Skin will appear healthier, shinier and smoother. Otherwise, it can create a maskadding a few drops of honey to the laurel infusion, then spread it on the skin and leave it to act for a few minutes.