a reality show to raise awareness of adherence to treatment – breaking latest news

Made with the participation of the Italian Jazz National Team and with Carolina Morace, former coach of the Italian Women’s National Football Team

“All for one”is the title of a reality show in six episodes to raise awareness of one correct adherence to treatment for cardiovascular diseases. He made it there Italian Jazz National Teamwith the participation of Caroline Morace, soccer champion and former coach of the Italian Women’s National Soccer Team. Through the typical dynamics of athletic training and competition between competing teams, the reality show provides the opportunity to talk about adherence to therapy through 6 episodes dedicated to specific topics. The initiative was supported by Servier group in Italy, in collaboration with Conacuore and the Italian Heart Foundation.

«Teamwork in adherence to therapy is essential – says Giuseppe Ciancamerla, President Conacuore (National Coordination Associations of the Heart) – and the contribution of each member of the team can make a difference. For this reason we enthusiastically accepted to collaborate in the creation of All for one, which through the parallelism between football and health tells faithfully but lightly how to correctly follow a therapy ».

During the 6 episodes, published weekly on the site www.alcuoredelladerenza.it/tutti-per-uno and on the social channels Facebook and Instagram of At the heart of adherence, it will be possible to follow the training sessions of the Italian Jazz team and explore, in an ironic key, fundamental themes in order to reach the set objective, both in therapeutic adherence and in football: commitment and constancy, effective communication between all the subjects involved, trust in the one who gives the directives, teamwork necessary for the success of the challenge, support from those who support and cheer. «Just as in football training allows you to achieve unthinkable results, in treatment adherence to treatment can significantly improve the effectiveness of the drug and therefore the benefits for the patient. – says Stefano Carugo, Director of Cardiology at the Milan Polyclinic – The patient adheres to the therapy if he exactly follows the doctor's recommendations regarding doses, times and frequency of drug intake for the entire duration of the treatment. The causes of poor adherence are many: lack of awareness of the seriousness of the pathology, fear of addiction, lack of motivation, forgetfulness, complexity, duration of therapy and possible side effects of treatment. Adherence to therapy, especially for chronic diseases such as cardiometabolic diseases, may seem like a complex challenge, but with due care it is an achievable goal".

Among the players of the National Jazz team protagonists of the reality show, Max Paiella and Attilio Di Giovanni from «The Roar of the Rabbit», Fabrizio Bosso QuartetPresident Constantine Ladisa who, together with the whole team, contributed with talent and flair to the success of the episodes, putting themselves on the line with self-irony and bringing their world into the narrative of the campaign. Carolina Morace represents the common thread of Tutti per uno, through her testimonies related to her past as a champion and football coach in which she comments on the theme of each episode. «All for one stems from the assumption that therapeutic adherence is a real team game, like in football, where everyone’s commitment is important to obtain the final result – comments Carolina Morace – While the players play together in the match , each according to their role, with the aim of winning, in the therapeutic path patients and caregivers, doctors and pharmacists collaborate with each other so that the treatments are successful»

Cardiovascular diseases are still today in Italy, and in the world, one of the most important public health problems: they are among the main causes of morbidity, invalidity and mortality; this group includes the most frequent pathologies of arteriosclerotic origin, in particular ischemic heart diseases, such as infarction and angina pectoris, and cerebrovascular diseases such as stroke. Among the main risk factors of cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia and diabetes play a decisive role. «Arterial hypertension affects over 1 billion people worldwide – declares Antonio Terranova, Head of Cardiology at the San Camillo-Forlanini Hospital, Rome – In Italy it affects 55-59% of the population over the age of 18. Only one hypertensive patient out of three is adequately treated with important health consequences. Among patients on treatment, scientific studies show that poor adherence to therapies is the main cause of ineffective blood pressure control with a significant increase in the risk of serious cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke.

Poor adherence, in addition to being associated with higher mortality, is also the cause of increased costs for the National Health System(. In fact, those who survive an acute cardiovascular event become chronic patients with significant repercussions on the quality of life and on the economic and social costs for the community. The impact on the NHS is also demonstrated by a study carried out by the CEIS (Centre for Economic and International Studies) of the Tor Vergata University of Rome on the Cost of Ilness: in our country the total weight of cardiovascular pathologies in terms of direct and indirect costs exceeds 14 and a half billion euros, over 3 billion costs for the social security and over 11 and a half billion in direct health costs. “From the analysis we observed that a higher adherence to treatment in patients with cardiovascular disease can translate into a reduction in hospitalization and death events, -1.3% and – 5.9% respectively, and in a reduction of costs -€ 490,023.8 per 100 thousand patients treated – comments Francesco Saverio Mennini, Director of EEHTA of CEIS, Faculty of Economics, University of Rome “Tor Vergata”. By increasing the level of patient adherence to treatment, pharmaceutical expenditure could therefore increase, but this increase in expenditure would be counterbalanced by significant savings in hospitalizations, specialist visits and indirect costs”.

«Our company, a leader in cardiology for 60 years, was one of the first pharmaceutical companies to communicate on the strategic role of correct adherence to treatment, especially for chronic patients with cardiometabolic pathologies, who are often frail elderly people, with multiple pathologies and poly-treated – concludes Marie-Georges Besse, Medical Affairs Director of the Servier Group in Italy – Our mission is accomplished by making available to patients and doctors a broad portfolio of drugs designed to improve adherence to therapy, such as polypills, but also by stimulating reflecting and spreading awareness of new cultural approaches that can improve clinical outcomes, the organization of patient care and the benefits in terms of economic savings for the NHS».