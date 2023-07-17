A remarkable career in retrospect

The world mourns the loss of the British icon who found happiness in France and enchanted everyone with her talent. How will Jane Birkin be remembered?

Originally from England, Jane Birkin made the decision at a young age to leave her native country and move to France. What seems pretty daring for a 20-year-old is made even more impressive by the fact that she didn’t even speak French. Courage that should be rewarded with a wonderful career and family happiness.

As soon as she arrived, the singer’s success began

Not long after arriving in 1968, Jane Birkin met French actor and singer Serge Gainsbourg, 20 years her senior, shortly after his split from Brigitte Bardot. What followed was a turbulent relationship that lasted until 1981, but remained a good friendship even after that. After the split, the star entered into a relationship with director Jacques Doillon. Although Serge Gainsbourg certainly contributed a lot to the success of the actress and singer, she continued to lead a very successful career even after the relationship ended.

And it was also quite turbulent, or at least the beginning: In the rather prudish 1960s, Jane Birkin’s film “Blow up” caused a stir, in which she was seen naked in an erotic scene. Not long after, the song “Je t’aime… moi non plus” with its salacious lyrics, which the singer recorded with Gainsbourg and became a real hit, was even banned by the BBC. Her rebellious nature combined with her British accent quickly made her a darling of France, or as she was often called the country’s most popular “Anglaise”.

Well-known albums and films by Jane Birkin

We’ve already mentioned the sensational 1966 film Blow Up, but that’s not all the talented Jane Birkin created and left behind. Other successful films include:

Wonderwall (1968) “Slogan” (1969); on the set she met Serge Gainsbourg The Swimming Pool (1969) Cannabis: Angel of Violence (1970) Seven Dead in the Eyes of the Cat (1972) Serious as Pleasure (1974) Je t’Aime (1076) Crazy Guy (1977) Death on the Nile (1978) Little Bitch (1981) Beethoven (1984) Protect Your Rights (1987) The Days of Youth (1998) Twice Born – What’s Left of Life (2012) The Woman and the Express Train (2016)

Albums of the singer:

Je t’Aime… Moi Non Plus, Single (1969) Jane Versions (1996) Integral Concert at the Olympia (1996) À la leère (1998) Arabesque (2002) Rendez-vous (2004) Fictions (2006) Children of Winter (2008) Au Palace (2009) Birkin / Gainsbourg: The Symphony (2017) Oh! Sorry, You Were Sleeping… (2020)

influence on fashion

Since Birkin was also a model for many years, it is no wonder that she also influenced the fashion world. She also inspired the so-called “Birkin bag” and collaborated on the development of a unique fashion accessory that is still one of the biggest names today. An interesting fact is that the idea came up on a flight and was sketched on a sick bag by Jane Birkin.

Jane Birkin death aged 76

The cause of death is currently unknown. The actress suffered a mild stroke in 2021, likely as a result of her heart problems. In addition to her artistic work, the talent leaves two daughters Charlotte (born 1971 and also an actress and singer) and Lou Doillon (born 1982 and an actress). However, these are not Jane Birkin’s only children. She had another daughter named Kate Barry (*1967), who died in 2013 at the age of 46.