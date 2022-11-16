An important funding for research in the field of mental health was assigned to the Lanciano-Vasto-Chieti local health authority by the Ministry of Health, as part of the funds of the Pnrr – National recovery and resilience plan dedicated to innovation in healthcare.

The study will make it possible to improve knowledge in the diagnosis of bipolar disorder which, as is known, is a very widespread disorder, characterized by episodes of mood alteration, both in a depressive and expansive (excitation) sense, which causes suffering every day and difficulties in the lives of many people.

The project was funded for one million euro and was developed and proposed in collaboration with the Asst Fatebenefratelli Ospedale Sacco of Milan, the Asst Papa Giovanni XXIII of Bergamo and with the Faculty of Biosciences of the University of Teramo. Leading the study in Chieti will be Giovanni Martinotti, associate professor of psychiatry at the “G. d’Annunzio” and head of the psychiatric clinic (Psychiatric Diagnosis and Treatment Service – SPDC) of the “SS. Annunziata” of Chieti.

“The funding we have received is a really important signal for our ASL – comments the teacher -. The project is the result of a fruitful collaboration which aims to address psychiatric discomfort with the most modern approaches and technologies. The treatment of bipolar disorder based on the specific needs and characteristics of each patient is increasingly a necessity, especially in such a complex historical period, and thanks to the studies we are going to conduct, we will be able to develop a staging method to prevent the onset of new stages of the disorder, guaranteeing personalized care”.

The project, which will last for two years, will concern the development of a staging model for bipolar disorder. Through the most modern methods, such as functional magnetic resonance and the evaluation of genetic and epigenetic variants, the researchers aim to build, also thanks to the use of artificial intelligence, a model that will allow for a more accurate characterization of the position that each patient has in the trajectory of the disease, thus guaranteeing the most adequate treatment and the most suitable assistance. This will make it possible to reduce the risk of diagnostic imprecisions, or errors in therapy, and will have repercussions in terms of improving patient care.