a risk for the over 60s and diabetics

Raise awareness of the impact that the age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema have not only on the lives of those affected, but also on the families of the patients. Roche promoted a media tutorial in Milan that led to the discovery of two extremely disabling eye diseases, to the point of making it difficult even to eat. ‘Living with maculopathy today‘ was the subtitle of this initiative, which also aimed to tell how healthcare and caregivers take care of those who are faced with progressive damage to the central part of the retina.

When we talk about age-related macular degeneration (AMD), we must distinguish between two forms: the first, defined as dry, consists in the accumulation of waste under the retina, which undergoes a slow thinning. The second, on the other hand, has a very rapid course and for this reason it is considered more serious. This is neovascular degeneration, in which blood vessels overgrow under the macula causing swelling that leads to dark spots in vision, blurring and distortion of shapes and colors.

Maculopatia, the due form

The specific causes that trigger this type of corruption are not known. To date, only the risk factors are known. The main one is precisely age: patients are mostly over 60. In Italy the most affected group is between 65 and 69 years old, with another peak of cases among the over 85s, also due to the high presence of comorbidity. Smoking and genetics affect the development of the pathology; those already familiar with AMD are more likely to get sick.

Similar in effect, but different in cause, is diabetic macular edema (DME). In this case the relationship with diabetes is evident. This does mean, however, that damage to the retina can occur at any age. Prevention then becomes fundamental, as underlined by Leonardo Mastropasqua, director of the ophthalmological clinic of the ‘Gabriele D’Annunzio’ university of Chieti: “One should go to an ophthalmologist once a year every year after the age of 40, but in the case of diabetic patients it is very important to consult specialists. Even if you don’t have symptoms, having an optical coherence tomography means examining the macula to see if there aren’t any changes at an early stage.”

Living with disease

Both in the case of AMD and DME a complete remission of the disease is currently not possible. Since the proliferation of blood vessels is at the basis of the two pathologies, the available therapies consist of cycles of intravitreal injections of drugs that block the growth factor of the vascular endothelium. Very often, however, patients decide not to undergo the treatment anymore.

“On the one hand there is the fear of pain – has explained Francis Bandellodirector of the Ophthalmology Unit of the San Raffaele in Milan – on the other there is the profound discomfort that these people experience both psychologically and at home.vIn fact, it often happens that the patient says ‘I no longer come to be examined so as not to burden my relatives’ “. The biggest problem AMD and DME cause is disability. Anyone who develops one of the two pathologies experiences the progressive loss of central and detailed vision, with a significant impact both on everyday life and on the psyche.

Psychological support is essential

“Perhaps the worst case is that of edema – said Mastropasqua again – because it is not age-related and therefore also affects young patients who are suddenly no longer able to work. Of course, neovascular macular degeneration also creates psychological difficulties, because the elderly find themselves in the condition not only of not being independent, but also of not being able to see their grandchildren, for example. There is suffering and it is a lot. Psychological support becomes fundamental in the centers that take care of these patients”.

This is also why Roche is carrying out events like this. Commitment to communication and scientific research go hand in hand with the aim of spreading knowledge and awareness in those who could develop these pathologies in the future. “Only in this way can delays in the approach of the disease be avoided,” added Bandello. The union of prevention, cutting-edge therapies and early diagnosis can trace a new path for today’s and tomorrow’s patients, aware that living better with the disease is always possible.