(ANSA) – MODENA, JAN 26 – Humanoid robots that help children and adults with autism or with intellectual disabilities to face the moment of a hospital exam, programmed to welcome patients, interacting with them. It is the project presented to the Chamber of Commerce of Modena, which highlights the collaboration between families and healthcare, organized by the associations ‘Aut aut’, ‘Modena Aps’, ‘Cardiologia-programma Pascia’ and ‘Tortellante’.



The robots, whose names are ‘Gino’ and ‘Ugo’, will be used in the cardiological field and, as the creators of the project explain, can support children and adults with autism in recognizing emotions, improving the ability to facial expression . The objective of the project is also to expand over time the hospital areas available to be involved in this program (ANSA).

