A rose against Alzheimer’s for Mother’s Day

Support Alzheimer’s research with a flower, or more precisely with a rose. For Mother’s Day on 14 May, all Coop supermarkets and hypermarkets will have vases with a Kordana rose to raise funds for Airalzh, the Italian Alzheimer’s Research Association. For each seedling purchased, Coop will donate 1 euro for scientific research to better understand this disease.

Coop Italia therefore renews its participation in the “Non ti scordar di Te” initiative. In this way, support for the Italian Alzheimer’s Research Association and for research against this form of dementia, which has been going on for some time, is confirmed.

Support research against Alzheimer’s: finding a cure is essential, the numbers are constantly increasing

In Italy alone there are more than 600,000 people forced to live with this form of dementia, which is also the most widespread. Expert estimates are particularly worrying. Experts say this number could double by 2050. There is currently no definitive cure. Existing therapies only allow the management of the pathology and the containment of symptoms. There has been a lot of talk lately about some drugs capable of slowing the progression of the disease when in its early stages.

This is how the Airalzh spent the money

In the last 7 years alone Airalzh has committed over 3,000,000 euros to finance 82 Research Grants, 21 Research Projects related to the AGYR Call, Airalzh Grants for Young Researchersintended for young researchers. The association has also allocated part of the funds to the development of a project also aimed at mid-career researchers, therefore no longer very young, who are more or less in the middle of their career. For this objective it participates with the Armenise Harvard Foundation. Airalzh is also making available 400,000 euros for two tenders still open, the new one Bando HEAVY 2023 e AiralzhArmenise Harvard.

Read also…