A scholarship named after Francesco Ripa di Meana – Italian hospitals

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 19 – A scholarship named after Francesco Ripa di Meana for young managers and aspiring managers who have distinguished themselves for the promotion and implementation of innovative management experiences in healthcare. It is banned by the Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals (Fiaso), of which Ripa di Meana was a founding member and three times President, on the occasion of the thirtieth anniversary of his death, at the age of 72.



The initiative, reads a note from Fiaso, intends to stimulate reflection on the role of management in promoting innovation as a privileged tool for dealing with complex contexts and guaranteeing adequate responses, in terms of quality and safety, to the needs of citizens, in compliance the overall sustainability needs of the system. The winner of the scholarship will be given the opportunity to attend the Observatory on the management of purchases and contracts in healthcare, organized by Cergas – Sda Bocconi, partner of the initiative, free of charge.



Francesco Ripa di Meana passed away at the age of 72 on 19 March. Doctor specialized in occupational medicine and manager, he was President of Fiaso from 2006 to 2009, from 2014 to 2017 and then again from 2018 to 2021. During his terms of office, he directed the Federation towards the promotion and dissemination of managerial culture, making available to the National Health Service and the country the rich and articulated experience and reflection of the Italian health management on issues such as guarantees of access for citizens to quality services, governance and sustainability of the NHS, the value and care of capital human, the recognition of new skills and professional figures, as well as the role and autonomy of management and managerial training.



“With the scholarship we want to invest in a young talent, starting from the example of a passionate and visionary manager like Ripa di Meana, who has gone through various seasons of the NHS, knowing how to interpret them – declares Giovanni Migliore, President of Fiaso -. A way to remember him, giving credit to his great legacy, human and professional, and to his constant and tenacious attention to the contribution of management to the country’s public health, which was one of the hallmarks of his entire life”. (HANDLE).

