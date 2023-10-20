A search assist from “A shirt for IRST”

Written on October 14, 2023.

To assist research on pancreatic cancer, the “Una Maglia per IRST” fundraiser arrives. Thanks to the commitment of the young man from Forlì Mattia Sibonipassionate about football and memorabilia, the crowdfunding campaign was launched in favor of the Romagna Institute for the Study of Tumors “Dino Amadori”. The charitable initiative – present on the site eppela.com: simply search for “A shirt for IRST” – has also found light thanks to the help of a special friend: Nicola Ravaglia, a goalkeeper from Forlì currently playing for Sampdoria, has in fact made available some of the shirts exchanged at the end of the matches in which he was the protagonist, encouraging the development of the initiative and encouraging collection.

By accessing the page dedicated to the campaign it will be possible to support the IRST research in two ways: with one free and direct donation or by purchasing one of the 7 unique pieces offered by Mattia. These are real ones collector’s items, extremely coveted not only because they are original but above all because they are match worn, that is, worn during the match by some of the protagonists of our Sundays at the stadium. For example, Giorgio Chiellini and Pepe Reina.

The initiative, published on the eppela.com portal, is aimed at raising funds for the studio Container, which aims to analyze and develop one of the most difficult tumors to treat: pancreatic cancer. The study, of which principal investigator is Dr. Ilario Giovanni Rapposelli (oncologist of the Gastrointestinal Pathology Group, team directed by Dr. Luca Frassineti) and contact person for laboratory activities is Dr. Michela Cortesi (biologist belonging to the Translational Oncology Unit – IRST Bioscience Laboratory, team directed by Dr. Paola Ulivi), aims to offer a identikit as complete as possible on the characteristics of the different cases of pancreatic cancer.

To do this, blood samples will be collected from patients undergoing treatment at various stages of the disease. Furthermore, thanks to the fundamental collaboration with the surgeries of the AUSL of Romagna, for patients who undergo surgical treatment, part of the material removed during the operation will be collected. The samples thus collected (blood, tissue) will be used for a series of laboratory analyses, including methods for the study of DNA, RNA, proteins. The results of these analyzes will allow us to study the biology and heterogeneity of pancreatic cancer; aspects that are involved in its development, progression and resistance to therapies. The study of heterogeneity is fundamental in the perspective of personalized medicine. One of the aims of this study will be the identification, through the correlation between laboratory analyzes and clinical data, of predictive factors, i.e. factors that can allow the probability of response to a treatment to be identified a priori, in order to be able to offer a therapy truly tailored to the needs of the individual patient.

In the photo, Ilario Giovanni Rapposelli, Mattia Siboni, Michela Cortesi and Paola Ulivi.

