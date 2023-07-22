Home » A shot together against abandonment, the ministry’s campaign starts – Lifestyles
A shot together against abandonment, the ministry's campaign starts – Lifestyles

A shot together against abandonment, the ministry's campaign starts – Lifestyles

Don’t abandon your pets, but rather take advantage of the holidays and the summer period to strengthen the bond with them, becoming inseparable even through a photographic shot that captures the moment. This is the message conveyed by social campaign “Inseparable on holiday” of the Ministry of Health, which promotes a responsible approach to pets. The campaign will be disseminated on the Ministry’s social networks, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, during the summer months and is aimed at all pet owners.

“Our animal friends deserve constant love and care every day because the only right place for them is next to us – recalls the Ministry of Health – The campaign aims to highlight how traveling together with animals allows us to strengthen the emotional bond and to appreciate the beauty of nature through their curious eyes with advice for their well-being on holiday”.

Selected photographs communicate a sense of closeness and encourage empathy. The color tones chosen recall summer and the colors of the sea. An Instagram filter was created for the occasion, in line with the general style of the campaign, which invites you to share a holiday moment, relaxing or leaving with your animal friends. You can take a photo and mention the Ministry to be re-shared.

