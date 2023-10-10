A sick heart is deadlier than cancer – how to protect yourself

Cardiovascular diseases are the most common cause of death in Germany. According to the Federal Statistical Office, one in three deaths in Germany in 2021 was due to heart disease. A study now published in the medical journal “The Lancet” has found that the risk factors for coronary heart disease, heart attacks and heart failure can vary depending on age group.

The researchers from Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou and St. Louis University in the US state of Missouri used the British Biobank database to investigate how 14 possible risk factors affect cardiovascular diseases depending on age impact mortality.

The factors included, on the one hand, behaviors such as tobacco and alcohol consumption, sleeping habits and physical activity. On the other hand, metabolic aspects such as high blood pressure and diabetes played a role, as did socioeconomic factors, which the researchers include education and income, but also depression and grip strength.

Risk factors for heart disease can vary by age group

Lead author Fei Tian and her colleagues analyzed data from 226,759 people over the age of 40 who did not have any heart disease at the baseline. The scientists then observed how the information changed between 2006 and 2021.

Over time, 23,838 people had developed heart disease. A total of 11,949 people died, 13.8 percent of them related to heart disease.

The researchers then discovered that the 14 risk factors cause more than half of all heart disease. Across all age groups, high blood pressure and abdominal obesity – i.e. the accumulation of fat in the abdominal region – were considered the most dangerous causes. However, there were actually differences in the age groups.

People under 50 years old

High non-HDL cholesterol levels are the third largest risk factor, followed by smoking. This is followed by a concentrated cluster of socio-economic factors: low income, low level of education, low physical strength and depression. Alcohol consumption is at the bottom of the risk factors

Conclusion: The three most common causes in this age range were all due to metabolic aspects, with socioeconomic factors also playing a significant role. Behaviors (apart from smoking), however, played a subordinate role.

People between 50 and 60 years old

Smoking is the third most common risk factor, followed by high non-HDL cholesterol levels, similar to those under 50, followed by low levels of education and low income. However, there are slight differences in the further ranking: unhealthy sleep, diabetes, little physical activity and depression, and unhealthy diet rank on the last place

Conclusion: The most common risk factors in this age range came from the categories metabolism, socioeconomic factors and behavior in approximately equal proportions.

People over 60 years old

Smoking is the third largest risk factor, followed by low income. In contrast to the other age groups, low grip strength is further ahead in the age group. Diabetes, unhealthy sleep, low education, unhealthy diet are other major risk factors. High air pollution is also a cause of heart disease in people over 60 Non-HDL cholesterol levels in last place in the ranking

Conclusion: Even among those over 60, the most common causes of cardiovascular disease are equally distributed across the three categories.

Knowledge of risk factors can optimize treatment

“These findings may have important implications for public health activities and strategies,” the scientists write. “By identifying prevalent risk factors across different age groups in the population, healthcare workers can prioritize interventions that are most important to each population segment.”

This targeted approach also enables better risk assessment, early detection and tailored treatments. “This ultimately also reduces the social burden of cardiovascular diseases,” says the study.

You can protect yourself against cardiovascular diseases with 7 steps

In order to keep risk factors as low as possible and prevent cardiovascular diseases, the German Heart Foundation calls for timely prevention. Just seven steps can make a big difference. This includes:

More exercise, healthier diet, less sugar, quit smoking, keep an eye on weight, monitor blood pressure, check cholesterol levels, get enough rest in everyday life

“A healthy lifestyle has a lot of effect on the cardiovascular system, but you should proceed gradually and not take on too much at once,” says cardiologist and rehabilitation specialist Bernhard Schwaab from the Scientific Advisory Board of the German Heart Foundation

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

