A sign of life from the discussion about citizen insurance – health check

The traffic light has shut down the discussion about citizen insurance. The FDP had allegedly demanded that the topic be left out of the coalition negotiations, otherwise there would be no negotiations. The small party is amazingly assertive, not only when it comes to speed limits, motorway expansion or the combustion engine. Well, there are always some who take part, and in the case of citizen insurance, Lauterbach was perhaps quite right not to have to implement them.

Yesterday was the dual insurance system, a German unicum, because there is hardly any other coexistence of private and statutory comprehensive insurance worldwide, Topic of a WIdO symposium. The WIdO is the scientific institute of the local health insurance companies.

The recently retired managing director of the WIdO, Klaus Jacobs, summarized the absurdity of this dual system in his input lecture and listed what constitutes private health insurance, with 50% compulsory members (the civil servants), the non-solidarity risk selection, high expenses, one lack of quality assurance, the complete non-transparency of their services, their reluctance to provide prevention and rehabilitation services, etc. A few points can be summed up in one interview with him read. Jacobs also referred to a current one Survey of privately and legally insured persons (WIdo-Monitor 1/2023)in which even among the privately insured, a narrow majority spoke out in favor of health insurance based on solidarity and, for example, against higher contributions for the sick.

In two rounds of discussions at the WIdO symposium, all participants agreed: The dual system of health insurance in Germany has no future, but there will be no movement on the subject in this legislative period. The reason, see above, is a snappy FDP and its timid partners. You don’t know what will happen in the next election. But perhaps in times when more and more people have to fight to make ends meet, and there is no longer enough for housing, care or vacation, the FDP might get a reminder with almost three percent for their clientele policy that reminds them that Freedom doesn’t just belong to the rich and all have an equal right to health.