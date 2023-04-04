news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 04 APR – A dedicated website and social profiles to promote greater access to health services by Roma and Sinti communities, breaking down ‘barriers’ in accessing care and healthy lifestyles. This is the main objective of the project promoted by the National Anti-discrimination Office (UNAR) at the Department for Equal Opportunities of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, in collaboration with the Faculty of Medicine of the Catholic University and the Fondazione Policlinico Gemelli Irccs, in view of the International Day of Roma and Sinti on 8 April.



The “Info Salute Roma e Sinti” project, directed by Valter Malorni and Danilo Buonsenso, financed with the resources of the PON inclusion 2014-2020, seeks to give effective answers to improve the health of people living in precarious housing conditions, in the 20% of cases still in the so-called ‘camps’ and economic, social and work fragility, combined with low levels of schooling.



Collaboration with the Italian Red Cross makes it possible to identify critical health and social issues in the settlements.



An integral part of the project is also a distance training program to enhance the skills of operators on transcultural medicine and the creation of a dedicated Internet site (infosaluteromesinti.it) associated with related social profiles, to create a virtual space where to find information on health and prevention. Here you can find answers to questions about how the National Health System works, why it is important to respect the environment, how to treat skin diseases, which vaccines to get, how to deal with pregnancy safely and avoid food poisoning.



Among the important aspects, the promotion of integration to counter the phenomenon of anti-Gypsyism, or the use of expressions, actions, policies and practices of marginalization, exclusion, physical violence, devaluation of Roma and Sinti.



