A new smart necklace that can measure the concentration of different chemicals in the wearer’s sweat could in the future change the lives of an estimated 400 million diabetics worldwide by eliminating the need for lancing devices to measure blood sugar. The device is equipped with a buckle and a pendant with a biochemical sensor on the back which, placed around the neck, captures the levels of glucose and serotonin, as well as other parameters. During a human trial, the effects of which were described in the journal Science Advances, engineers at Ohio State University demonstrated that the smart necklace is able to measure a concentration of sodium, potassium and hydrogen from the sweat of the subject who wore it. with an accuracy of up to 98.9%.

“Sweat contains hundreds of biomarkers that can reveal very important information about our state of health – notes Jinghua Li, co-author of the study – the next generation of biosensors will be so highly bio-intuitive and non-invasive that we will be able to detect the key information contained in a person’s body fluids’. Furthermore, the smart necklace requires only a minimal amount of sweat for the interface to work due to the miniaturized structure of the sensing interface. It will take some time for a device similar to the studio’s prototype to become available to the public, or even working on miniaturization to become implantable, but in general the hope of scholars is that “sensors can be perfectly integrated into our personal effects.” «Some of us may wear necklaces – this is the conclusion – other earrings or rings. But we believe these sensors could be inserted into something we all wear and that they could help us better monitor our health. “