A South Korean ate the banana from Cattelan’s work

“I was hungry”. This is how a student justified himself who ate the banana from “Comedian”, the famous artistic installation by Maurizio Cattelan, currently on display at the Leeum Museum of Art, the South Korean museum in Seoul. “I skipped breakfast and I was hungry”, justified Noh Huyn-soo who on April 28 consumed part of the Italian artist’s work, exhibited for the first time in 2019. The work of art is part of the Cattelan exhibition “We” and consists of a ripe banana taped to a wall in the museum.

After eating the fruit, the South Korean student taped the peel to the wall. His action was immortalized in a video shot by a friend and then released on social media. After the young man’s gesture, the museum staff then reinstated the installation with a new banana. It is not the first time that a person who visits the installation has eaten a banana: the artist David Datuna had already done so at the Art Basel contemporary art fair in Miami.

Noh told South Korean media that for him, Cattelan’s work represents rebellion and his gesture can be seen as a rebellion against the rebellion. “There can be a rebellion against the rebellion,” the student recounted, “Damaging a work of art could itself be considered a work of art, I thought that would be interesting. It wasn’t stuck there to be eaten ?”, is the rhetorical question of the young South Korean.

Deadpan Cattelan, the sculptor and performance artist, showed no sign of concern. “It’s absolutely not a problem,” he commented from New York. The Leeum Museum of Art, contacted by the BBC, declined to comment on the incident. The management of the museum center has explained that it will not ask the student for damages. The exposed banana is reportedly replaced every two to three days.







