Health

A stamp dedicated to gender medicine

The Ministry of Business and Made in Italy has recently issued an ordinary stamp belonging to the thematic series “the Civic Sense” dedicated to gender medicine, relating to the value of the A zone 2 tariff of €4.50.

The cartoon dedicated to gender medicine

The stamp, of which 350,010 copies were printed, bears a sketch by Damiano Nembrini: the cartoon depicts, on the left, the figure of a white coat representing dedicated medical personnel, flanked, on a multicolored background, by a series of stylized faces, representative of gender diversity, age and ethnicity, in reference to the personalization of health services provided for diagnosis, treatment and research in gender medicine.

Where to find the stamp

The postage stamp with related philatelic products, postcards, passes and illustrative bulletins are available at the Post Offices with philatelic counters, the “Spazio Filatelia” in Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Rome, Rome 1, Turin, Trieste, Venice, Verona and on the poste.it website. For the occasion, a three-fold A4 philatelic folder was also created, containing the leaflet, a canceled and franked postcard and a first day cover, at the price of 38 euros.

