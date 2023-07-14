Home » A step towards treating chemotherapy-resistant prostate cancer. « Medicine in the Library
Health

A step towards treating chemotherapy-resistant prostate cancer. « Medicine in the Library

by admin
A step towards treating chemotherapy-resistant prostate cancer. « Medicine in the Library

A step towards treating chemotherapy-resistant prostate cancer.

Posted by giorgiobertin on July 14, 2023

Researchers at the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center state on “ACS Central Science” to have developed the first therapy of its kind that interrupts the metabolism of prostate cancer cells and releases cisplatin into the weakened cells, causing them to die. In mouse models, an orally administered version shrank tumors substantially.

Cisplatin attacks testicular, breast, bladder, lung and ovarian cancer cells, damages their DNA, and effectively destroys tumors. However, it is not effective against prostate cancer for reasons that are unclear.

Now researchers have found that of all the prodrugs being tested, cisplatin Platin-L, which has a cisplatin molecule bonded to a 12-carbon fatty acid on one side and succinate on the other, had the greatest effect. by binding to a key protein required for the transport of long-chain fatty acids, a first step in intervening in the metabolic process of cancer cells. In studies, Platin-L reduced the growth of prostate cancer cells by more than 50% in several cell lines.

The cisplatin prodrug, Platin-L, interacts with carnitine palmitoyltransferase 1A (CPT1A) to inhibit fatty acid oxidation, and its efficacy in vivo was investigated using targeted nanoparticles.

Read the full text of the article:
New pathway for cisplatin prodrug to utilize metabolic substrate preference to overcome cancer intrinsic resistance.
Kalathil AA, Guin S, Ashokan A, et al.
ACS Cent Sci. 2023. doi: 10.1021/acscentsci.3c00286 Publication Date:July 12, 2023

Source: American Chemical Society

I like:

“Like” Loading…

This entry was posted on luglio 14, 2023 a 7:09 am and is filed under News-search. Marked by tags: biochemistry, biotechnology, pharmacology, oncology, urology. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

See also  Ubisoft Announces The New Worker Story Will Be Delayed - Bahamut

You can leave a responseor trackback from your own site.

You may also like

Instructions & tips for the DIY project

Rachele, rally driver in the race against cystic...

Understanding the Threat: Heavy Metal Contamination in Fish...

After a tick bite: the beauty queen is...

what changes with the WHO verdict and what...

Fruity Gazpacho with Croutons | > – Guide...

Hospital Solutions Bologna Srl/Ministry of Health

RISP Program: Early Lung Cancer Detection and Cytisine...

Digital Transformation in Healthcare on the Rise –...

Perrotón Spain and AMAC Join Forces for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy