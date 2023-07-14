A step towards treating chemotherapy-resistant prostate cancer. « Medicine in the Library

A step towards treating chemotherapy-resistant prostate cancer.

Researchers at the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center state on “ACS Central Science” to have developed the first therapy of its kind that interrupts the metabolism of prostate cancer cells and releases cisplatin into the weakened cells, causing them to die. In mouse models, an orally administered version shrank tumors substantially.

Cisplatin attacks testicular, breast, bladder, lung and ovarian cancer cells, damages their DNA, and effectively destroys tumors. However, it is not effective against prostate cancer for reasons that are unclear.

Now researchers have found that of all the prodrugs being tested, cisplatin Platin-L, which has a cisplatin molecule bonded to a 12-carbon fatty acid on one side and succinate on the other, had the greatest effect. by binding to a key protein required for the transport of long-chain fatty acids, a first step in intervening in the metabolic process of cancer cells. In studies, Platin-L reduced the growth of prostate cancer cells by more than 50% in several cell lines.

The cisplatin prodrug, Platin-L, interacts with carnitine palmitoyltransferase 1A (CPT1A) to inhibit fatty acid oxidation, and its efficacy in vivo was investigated using targeted nanoparticles.

Read the full text of the article:

New pathway for cisplatin prodrug to utilize metabolic substrate preference to overcome cancer intrinsic resistance.

Kalathil AA, Guin S, Ashokan A, et al.

ACS Cent Sci. 2023. doi: 10.1021/acscentsci.3c00286 Publication Date:July 12, 2023

Source: American Chemical Society

