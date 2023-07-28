A story for International Friendship Day on July 30th

Cologne – A person who tries to defy a deadly disease, who fights and never gives up. And then a person who helps with exactly that, who opens a door and gives hope for a new life. There is an incredibly strong bond between these two people. Sometimes it is an inner connection or a quiet gratitude. And sometimes this bond gets a wonderful name: friendship.

Dorstener Holger Langehegermann was admitted to the DKMS in 2002 during a public registration campaign in Schermbeck. He didn’t hear anything for a long time until he was finally asked to make a donation in 2013. In September 2013 the time had come: Holger donated his stem cells as an outpatient in a collection clinic in Cologne. His wife Bettina not only supported him at the appointment itself, but also in the run-up to the stem cell donation. This also applies to injections to mobilize blood stem cells.

“When we found out that the donation was going to a small child in Poland, it was very emotional,” says Holger.

2016: A special Christmas present

Holger and Bettina kept asking the DKMS about the boy’s state of health. In December 2016, the contact details were released with mutual consent. With the help of a translation program, Holger wrote an e-mail in Polish to the Piotrowski family on Boxing Day. Less than half an hour later he received an answer. The family was very happy about it – answered him immediately and sent Holger photos of a happy family with a healthy boy. “That was our best Christmas present,” remembers Holger’s wife Bettina.

A lively contact began, even if the Langehegermann family does not speak Polish and the Piotrowski family does not speak German. “Fortunately, there are enough translation programs and apps,” says Holger.

Invitation to Poland

In 2019 Bettina and Holger followed the invitation to Silesia and made their way to Ruda Slaska, near Katowice. “The meeting was very emotional,” says Holger. The two families spent a lot of time together and got along very well. They learned a lot about the boy’s illness. He was suffering from acute leukemia and had a long way back to life ahead of him. “We immediately bonded, despite the language barrier,” says Holger. And further: “When we drove back home, the family even accompanied us a long way on the motorway and drove with us.”

In the summer of 2021, Bettina and Holger went back to Poland, this time for a longer vacation with the family. Together they rented a holiday home in the middle of the forest, traveled to Kraków and Gdansk and did a lot. A huge friendship developed. “During our vacation together, we realized more and more how well we get along. We have a lot in common and similar interests. We like to be out and about or ride our bikes,” says Holger. Holger soon became Barteks’ third godfather.

Distance doesn’t matter in this friendship

Last summer Bettina and Holger decided to make a detour to the Polish Baltic Sea during their holiday in Denmark. The reason: Bartek and his family were spending their summer vacation there. They planned the spontaneous surprise visit with their brother-in-law and set off – more than 900 kilometers. The family was amazed when Holger and Bettina suddenly stood in front of them. Bartek and his father were about to set off to buy a new stunt kite. Coincidence: As a little surprise, Bettina and Holger had a brand new colorful stunt kite in their trunk. The spontaneous surprise was a success.

Summer 2023 – return visit to Germany

The Piotrowski family recently paid a return visit to Holger and Bettina in Germany. They also made a day trip to Cologne. Together with the DKMS, they visited the collection center in Cologne and met donors at the outpatient stem cell donation. This is where Holger made his donation for Bartek almost ten years ago. It was an emotional moment for everyone to be there.

“I’ve got goosebumps right now,” says Holger as he stands with the other donors. Bartek’s mother Marzena is also visibly moved: “It’s an emotional day for us. We are at a place where our child’s second chance at life began. You can’t put into words what Holger did,” she says.

“When we think of Bartek and the family, we feel lucky,” says Holger. “It was such a great and close friendship that has enriched our lives. Stem cell donation is not something that involves great pain. I can only advise everyone to register with the DKMS. Something great can come out of it. Our families have grown and we have found a friendship for life.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

