A stranger I always call mom, this is Alzheimer’s

Strategy is the word that occurs most when Gigliola Alvisi, Born in Vicenza and adopted in Padua, a writer of children’s books, she tells the story of her mother Caterina, born in 1935, who has been suffering from Alzheimer’s for ten years. There is the strategy implemented by the woman to not let her daughters perceive the onset of the disease and there is Gigliola’s strategy, today, to relate every day with a mother who is different from the woman who raised her.

«My father had recently passed away», says Alvisi, «and my mother had to move house. The day the moving truck arrived we noticed that she hadn’t packed any items. My sister and I were dismayed. We didn’t understand. Our mother has always been a meticulous, precise and very organized woman. It seemed impossible to us that she hadn’t boxed anything. We immediately started to help her but we understood that she didn’t know exactly what to bring to the new house and what to leave. I remember that we found ourselves loading everything into the van without asking ourselves many questions.”

It was 2013 and Rina, as everyone called her, still had the ability to use strategies to hide what was happening to her.

I learned that I couldn’t deal with a mother who was no longer there. I had to discover a new mother and become a parent of someone who doesn’t want to be a child – Gigliola Alvisi

«For months when I went to visit her in Vicenza on Sundays from Padua», continues Gigliola, «my mother arranged to meet me in the street. He suggested a walk and told me he didn’t want to stay at home. At the beginning I didn’t give any weight to his request, also because we didn’t have a complicit relationship. One day, however, she was struck by ischemia and I entered the house. I did not believe my eyes. Disorder reigned everywhere. I discovered that her doctor had already offered her a diagnosis for Alzheimer’s, but she had refused to do so. He used his strategies to make sure no one understood anything. If she met someone she didn’t recognize but who greeted her, she immediately asked, “Is everything okay with the family?” Thus the interlocutor, in replying, gave her references which she used to continue the conversation with sentences that remained generic. Living in two different cities, with these stratagems, you managed to confuse me for some time.”

Mrs. Caterina and her dog Macchia (photo by Gigliola Alvisi)

The most difficult period was when it became clear that Rina could no longer live alone at home and it was necessary to hire a family assistant. However, she «refused any help», explains Gigliola, «whoever we hired left after a while because my mother contested everything, was aggressive and didn’t want anyone to help her. We daughters – on the other hand – couldn’t understand whether what he told us about these ladies was true or not. I felt the constant sense of guilt of having to divide myself between my life and hers. In that period I attended a self-help group which helped me a lot, because sharing my experience with other people who understood my anguish made me feel less alone. The psychologist who led the meetings taught us not to ask ourselves questions about what our parents no longer knew how to do but to focus on the new relationship to build with them. I learned that I couldn’t deal with a mother who was no longer there. I had to discover a new mother, who changed every day. Unfortunately, with a family member with Alzheimer’s you become parents of someone who does not want to be a child. This is the real problem.”

Today Mrs Caterina was welcomed into a residence for people with Alzheimer’s. She walks happily in the garden with her new friends. She is always smiling and the harshness that characterized her youth seems to have vanished.

«It’s like she was reborn», continues Gigliola, «the funny thing is that everyone has always known her as Mrs. Rina, but since she had Alzheimer’s she introduces herself as Caterina, her legal name. He writes it everywhere: on small pieces of paper, on the wall near his bed. I often feel alone on this journey, I admit it: my son and my husband, sometimes, don’t understand my obstinacy in looking for my mother in a person who is no longer my mother. My being annoyed when he distorts the narrative of our family history. I learned to understand that with her imagination she put together the pieces of a life that was slipping from her memory.”

At a certain point Gigliola felt the need to talk about the small daily experiences with her mother on her Facebook page. «I called them “Dory in Wonderland”like the little forgetful fish in the story of Nemo. They are fragments of daily life that help me to experience the situation with a pinch of irony and help the reader to identify with a reality that can happen to anyone.”

There is Dory who, in the park of the residence where she lives, meets, together with her friend (“the Frenchwoman”), a 97-year-old gentleman who shows off a t-shirt with the writing No trouble and reads theInternational. There is Dory who cheats by playing cards with the resident nurse and hides the cards in the sleeve of her shirt. And there is the woman who recognizes her niece only by her voice, hugs her tightly and says in her ear “Please, don’t forget about me”.

In the opening photo Gigliola Alvisi and her mother Caterina (photo by G. Alvisi)

