There is a large crack on the facade of the gymnasium in via Santi. The changing rooms have been closed for two months, and the volleyball team, the “Stella Azzurra”, which plays in Serie B, cannot play games at home, and must be hosted by the Decimomannu gym.

The complaint comes from the minority councilor Fabio Pisu, with the council group of the Democratic Party and the “Antonio Gramsci” club. “All members are forced to use the bathroom of the secretariat and the athletes hosted in Sestu have to change and get dressed in a corridor after the games, without even being able to take a shower”, explains Pisu, “The Sesto are losing the opportunity to see top-level volleyball. Pisu also reports problems in the gym in via Gagarin, where the stands are not accessible.

Even the children of the primary school in via Repubblica, who in the past used the gym for motor activity hours, no longer use it, on the decision of the school management. A situation also confirmed by the manager of the “Stella Azzurra” Massimo Collu, who recounts: «We have been closed since November, unfortunately there was a fairly significant structural failure, it is certainly creating many difficulties for us, not only for the main team but for all the members. However, the Municipality made itself available immediately and promised us the installation of prefabricated buildings. In the meantime, we thank Volleyball Tenth for the hospitality».

However – continues Collu – «it is not a problem of today, for twenty years there have always been small failures or structural problems, resolved with patches and temporary solutions».

© breaking latest news