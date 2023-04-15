A student falls ill and collapses in front of her classmates: the ambulance arrives after half an hour

SAN DONA’ DI PIAVE – She collapses in front of the Ancillotto monument, immediately rescued by her classmates and other citizens, but the ambulance arrives after half an hour. It is an episode that has greatly outraged the citizens, the one that took place yesterday morning in the center of San Donà. In fact, you were surprised by the late arrival of the ambulance, also in consideration of the fact that the emergency room is about five minutes away, with the girl lying on the asphalt for over half an hour for a HIGHLANDS. Fortunately, the young woman is fine and even her initial conditions did not cause particular concern, “but what would have happened – the citizens ask – if she had had other problems?”. Ulss 4 announced that the delay was due to the fact that the two ambulances were already engaged in other services.

ALARM AMONG STUDENTS The fact happened in the mid-morning, before 10, in front of the monument dedicated to Giannino Ancillotto, the aviation ace of the First World War. In these days the project of knowledge of history through the symbols that represent it is underway, and the classes take turns reaching the indicated place, where the Councilor for Culture, Chiara Polita, is waiting for them to illustrate the history referred to that place and that historical period. This was also expected yesterday morning for a class at the Alberti Institute. Only that, once you arrive at the place a student she collapsed from a sudden malaise.

Rescued by classmates, a local police officer then arrived. A citizen had her spread on an improvised protection, obtained from the bottom of the trunk of the car, while the Civil Defense brought a thermal blanket. Given the alarm, the ambulance arrived half an hour after the call. It was explained by the health company that the call to 118 arrived at 9.54, but at that moment the two ambulances available were out for emergencies, so the Suem decided to mobilize the one in Jesolo. After the departure, however, one of the two from San Donà had returned and, to speed things up, the one who arrived at 10.25 was sent to Piazza Indipendenza.

«They explained to me how things went – ​​reported the principal of Alberti, Vincenzo Sabellico – and also of the girl’s condition. It must be said that there has never been a moment of scaremongering. Her mother then reassured us, even though she preferred to have her undergo other tests, for which she was detained in the emergency room. The ambulance? Of course, if she had arrived earlier it would have been better ».