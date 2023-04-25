Home » a study by a Chinese university reveals it
a study by a Chinese university reveals it

Eating fried foods, especially potato chips, increases your risk of developing anxiety and depression. The results of a study conducted by researchers at the Zhejiang Universityin China, out of a sample of 140,728 people.

According to the study, the consumption of French fries is directly responsible for an increase in cases of anxiety and depression, by 12% and 7% respectively. The association was most frequently found in younger males.

Fish research

The study was conducted on an experimental basis on zebrafish, often used by the international scientific community as a genetic analysis model for many human pathologies: 70% of their genome is completely similar to that of humans, for which they share the same responsible genes of some diseases including cancer, heart disease and neurodegenerative diseases.

Zebrafish have long been exposed to acrylamide, a food contaminant that develops when cooked at high temperatures. And therefore very present in fried foods. Once the substance had been taken, the fish showed a marked tendency to avoid the light and to cling to the edges of the container in which they were found.

In particular, it was observed that the treatment with acrylamide reduced in animals the action of a gene that regulates the permeability of the blood-brain barrier, a structure interposed between blood and nerve parenchyma, which moderates the passage of chemicals from the blood to the brain and viceversa.

Experiments therefore showed that exposure of zebrafish to acrylamide altered lipid metabolism in their brains, which is crucial in the development of symptoms related to anxiety and depression. Hence the association of these emotional states with fried foods.

