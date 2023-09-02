a study of the Cardiology of Ferrara – Health

The research, presented at the most important cardiology congress in the world and published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine, was attended by 1,445 patients aged at least 75 years of age. Five years of clinical study, 30 centers involved in Italy, Spain and Poland

September 1, 2023 – It’s called FIRE- FunctIonal assessment in Elderly MI patients (or “Revascularization guided by coronary physiology in elderly patients with heart attack”) and is the study promoted by theCardiology Operating Unit of the Cona Hospital (Fe), directed by Prof. Gabriele Guardigli, who will revolutionize the therapeutic approach towards myocardial infarction in the elderly.

Is it right to treat myocardial infarction in older people the same way it treats younger ones? This was the question asked by the professionals of the Cardiology Unit of the Cona Hospital, who devised and conducted a clinical study which involved 1,445 patients aged 75 or over, hospitalized for acute myocardial infarction and multivessel coronary artery disease. Study that lasted a total of 5 years, which involved 30 centers in Italy, Spain and Poland and whose major contribution came from public health of Emilia-Romagnagiven that the Maggiore hospital of Bologna and those of Reggio Emilia, Modena (Baggiovara), Rimini and Ravenna were involved.

The data that came out of the research were all in favor of a preventive comprehensive revascularization strategy.

The FIRE results were presented by Dr. Simone Biscaglia of Cardiology at the S. Anna Hospital in Ferrara on August 26 at ESC 2023 conference in Amsterdamwhich brings together cardiologists from all over the world every year in a European city, and were simultaneously published in the prestigious medical journal “New England Journal of Medicine”.

The context

The Cardiology department of the Cona hospital has created and conducted one randomized clinical trial to fill a “clinical information gap”. Principal investigator was Dr. Simon Biscay of Cardiology of the S. Anna Hospital in Ferrara who coordinated a group of Italian, Spanish and Polish professionals, enrolling 1,445 patients aged at least 75, hospitalized for acute myocardial infarction and multivessel coronary disease.

In fact, although a constant and gradual aging of the population is observed and more and more elderly people are hospitalized with potentially fatal pathologies – such as acute myocardial infarction – studies focused on elderly patients and their optimal treatment are few. Therefore, in daily clinical practice, doctors often found themselves treating elderly and frail patients with information obtained from studies that had enrolled patients 20 years younger. Optimal treatment of patients with acute myocardial infarction is no exception. While it has been demonstrated that treating with coronary angioplasty all the lesions present in the coronary arteries (the 3 small vessels that carry blood and therefore oxygen and nourishment to the heart) of the younger patient (average age 60-65 years) with myocardial infarction is associated with a better prognosis, it was not known whether the same approach was helpful in older patients. Elderly patients are more prone to complications both during angioplasty surgery and during drug therapy that is required after stent implantation. Therefore there was no certain data that an extensive treatment, and not limited only to the lesion responsible for the heart attack, was as beneficial and protective as for younger patients.

