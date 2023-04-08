“If there is love for man, there will also be love for science“, said Hippocrates, the forerunner of medicine that we still know today.

An important lesson not to be forgotten. One of those phrases of the ancient sages that reminds us what really matters.

In this case we are talking about science and in particular of medicine: we need to reflect on the role and function, especially after the latest discoveries. The documents unearthed and shown in Fuori dal Coro by Mario Giordanoraise some doubts about what it was the role of the vaccine in the Covid period. “So you kill this vaccine” – the now ex-director would have written AIFA Magrini, who would therefore have wanted to hide the adverse effects to safeguard the vaccination campaign.

Or again, “there could be the extremes for a signal and therefore it doesn’t seem the case to me“.

“A lot of people don’t know the reality” – comments Fabio during. “We will only come out of all this starting from the right information, from the media“.

A reflection then arises on how in general one approaches the care of one’s body: “It is not that all these vaccines – Duranti asks – or all these supplements, or all these antibiotics that we self-administer as soon as there is a very small thing, create a damage?“

Frajese answers

“The problem is large” – explains the endocrinologist Giovanni Phrases.

“There is one general overmedication. How many mothers do you see who disinfected everything for their children every day?

How many of them can you see who, at every slightest contact with the earth, yell at their children to run and wash their hands?

We went into the mud at the risk of anything. But actually all of this serves the body to come into contact with bacteria, with viruses, because our unitary system is an army. The military can be trained a little like it is done today, and it can be trained in imaginary situations, or it can go into the field.

If he goes out on the field and trains, and truly becomes let’s say a warrior, at that point of course the functioning is different.

Instead, there is this tendency almost to make people think that our immune system, in fact, does not work. That is fallacious.

There is a very important studyquello del Journal of Infectious Diseases.

It directly correlates the intake of common vaccines, here we are not talking about those in Mrna, to my surprise, and the risk of dementia. Particularly important study because it was carried out on the entire English population looking from 1988 to 2018: it turned out that there is a direct correlation between the number of inoculations that are given and the development of dementia.

It is so surprising that the same authors write that the study was done because the previous studies, done not very well, said that there was protection from the vaccine, for example against the flu.

It could give, it was said, protection against Alzheimer’s and dementia. So to clarify they did this study and they were surprised themselves by the fact that not only is there no reduction in risk but also that increased“.

“Hippocrates wanted to avoid this“

Professor Alexander Meluzzipsychotherapist, comments as follows: “The Hippocratic oath, among other things, he wanted to avoid this: that medicine became a purely fact mercantile. At a certain point in history it was understood that goods were not enough.

Another was needed: the human body, the commodity of commodities. A kind of new evil physiocracy with which Big Pharma she got rich.

The drug business is the biggest one because everyone wants to live long. And therefore Big Pharma’s turnover has become so high, and with so much yield, that it can buy everything: states, politicians, the media.

So the controlled, or presumed controlled, are now radically controllers not only.

They have established that now they themselves will produce the synthetic meat, they themselves will produce the fried crickets, they themselves will produce the new flours: within this industrial financial political media concentration, one finds the power of tomorrow“.