A study reveals how it damages the immune system of astronauts

A recent study claims that space travel can have surprising consequences on our bodies, especially on the immune system

The research involved 14 astronauts who spent months aboard the International Space Station. The results showed that the activity of genes in white blood cells, the precious cells of our immune system, rapidly decreases over space. Fortunately, upon returning to Earth, gene expression returns to normal within a short time. Weak immunity increases the risk of infectious diseases, making astronauts more vulnerable and limiting their ability to do their job, but most importantly, in the event of infection or serious immune problems, astronauts have limited access to treatment and medicines.

In the study, researchers analyzed astronauts’ white blood cells before, during and after spaceflight. They found that gene expression of 247 genes was only about a third of normal levels during the space sojourn. This phenomenon occurred at the beginning of the space journey, but remained stable throughout the space journey. Fortunately, within a month or so of returning to Earth, the genies started behaving normally. However, new specific countermeasures will be needed to address this problem.

It’s not the first time scientists have documented immune dysfunction in space. Astronauts have experienced the reactivation of dormant viruses such as Epstein-Barr, responsible for infectious mononucleosis, varicella-zoster, responsible for shingles, and herpes simplex 1, responsible for cold sores. Additionally, astronauts have been observed to release more viral particles into their biological fluids, such as saliva and urine, increasing the risk of spreading the pathogens to other astronauts whose immune systems may be weakened.

Are we ready to colonize space?

Funded by the Canadian Space Agency, the research joins others that have highlighted the changes that occur in the body of astronauts in space. In addition to immune dysfunction, effects include bone and muscle atrophy, cardiovascular changes, inner ear balance problems and eye syndrome. Additionally, there is concern of the risk of cancer from prolonged exposure to radiation. According to the researchers, this altered behavior could be caused by a phenomenon called ‘fluid shift’, in which blood redistributes from the bottom up due to the Earth’s weightlessness. Surprisingly, it appears that exposure to solar radiation in space is not directly responsible for these effects.

