It was published in Nature and concerns mice (but it could also provide explanations on humans)

Study Finds Out What Could Trigger the infanticide In the brain. The study was published in Nature and concerns mice, but it could also help to understand cases of human infanticide.

“In many species, including mice, females exhibit markedly different pup-oriented behaviors based on their reproductive status. Naïve feral female mice often kill the pups, while lactating female mice are dedicated to caring for the pups. The neural mechanisms that mediate the infanticide and the transition to mothering behaviors during maternity remain unclear,” reads the study abstract. “Here, based on the hypothesis that maternal and infanticidal behaviors are supported by distinct and competing neural circuits, we use the medial preoptic area (MPOA), a key site for maternal behaviors, as a starting point and we identify three brain regions linked to the MPOA that drive the different negative behaviors directed at puppies. Functional manipulation and in vivo recording reveal that estrogen receptor α (ESR1)-expressing cells in the main nucleus of the bed nucleus of the stria terminalis (BNSTprESR1) are necessary, sufficient, and naturally activated during infanticide in female mice. – During maternity leave, MPOAESR1 and BNSTprESR1 cells change their excitability in opposite directions“, continues the abstract.

