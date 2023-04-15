The use of social media by young people could increase the risk of them suffering from eating disorders: this is what emerges from a study recently published by the PLOS Global Public Health, which shed light on the link between social media and these pathologies. With the scientific work – precisely a revision – 50 studies conducted in 17 different countries were reviewed towards individuals aged between 10 and 24 years, and what emerged was the fact that social media could increase social comparison or obsessions such as exercise. It is precisely for these reasons, therefore, that the use of social media seems to generate “body image concerns, eating disorders/eating disorder and poor mental health”. Furthermore, young women with a high BMI and existing body image problems would be at greatest risk, since more than anyone else they could be influenced by online content.

The same, apparently, could be highly harmful in terms of eating disorders. Five cross-sectional studies analysed, in fact, “have produced statistically significant associations between social media use and various clinical eating disorders“, which “rang from night eating syndrome, to binge eating disorder, to bulimia nervosa”. Another 11 studies, then, have found “statistically significant associations between the use of social media and disordered eating behaviors such as binges, purges, use of laxatives and extreme diets”, while one study showed that for 97% of the 499 participants with clinical/subclinical eating disorders social media had hindered the recovery, being the same states used «to find the motivation not to eat for a little more time». Last but not least, finally, 33 studies from which “significant associations between the use of social media and dissatisfaction with body image” have emerged: a problem certainly not a small one, since five of the studies just mentioned have hypothesized that it “preceded the subsequent eating disorder pathology”.

As anticipated, however, eating disorders are not the only pathologies associated with the use of social networks, as they also appear to be linked to poor mental health in general. Although the latter was not the main objective of the research, one cannot fail to specify how “nine studies have revealed significant associations between the use of social media, body image problems or disordered eating disorders and poor mental health ”, which inevitably deserves to be mentioned. In fact, noteworthy results have emerged from the studies, having identified problems such as “low mood, anxiety and depressive symptoms”.

Returning however to eating disorders, or rather to the main object of interest of the study, it must be specified that the link that emerged between them and social media represents only an association and not a causal link. In fact, “body image dissatisfaction and disordered eating” could occur “because of social media use” but also pre-exist, “encouraging engagement in certain online activities” and then “translating into clinically significant adverse outcomes ”. In other words, social media may not lead to eating disorders in all young people but only in the most vulnerable ones to their “detrimental effects”, with a “self-perpetuating cycle of risk”.

Even in this case, however, it would certainly not be reassuring news. Since social media are used by “about 60% of young people around the world“, a large percentage of them “could be exposed” to the aforementioned cycle, which is why the problem should in any case be tackled as an “emerging global public health problem”. Moreover, a legitimate request: it will suffice to recall what is underlined on the website of the UCL Institute for Global Health (to which the authors of the study belong), which recalls that people suffering from eating disorders “are at risk of cardiovascular disease, low bone density and other psychiatric conditions“. “It is imperative to think about the well-being and safety of adolescents and young people on social media platforms,” ​​said co-author Komal Bhatia, hoping that the issue “gets more attention and that concern translates into concrete action.”

[di Raffaele De Luca]