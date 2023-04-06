Sleep well and enough it’s essential for our health, but too often busy with a thousand commitments (and even a little anxiety) we underestimate how important it is. But we couldn’t make a worse mistake. In our defense it must be said that the primavera it does not help us in this sense. Between the frequent changes in temperature and the change of the time, it is very difficult to get used to it and there is a risk that sleep will be affected. In fact, even just one hour less than usual is enough to wake up tired and irritable, with very little desire to put up with others at work and in the family. And that’s not all: according to a new study, we become even more selfish.

This is what a team of researchers from the University of California has discovered. Scientists have indeed found that the lack of sleep it affects the brain circuits most related to empathy and altruism. In particular, both the neural activity of some individuals (detected through magnetic resonance imaging) and the number of generous behaviors they then implemented were taken into consideration. We proceeded to analyze both situations after a night of sleep and after another in which the volunteers who participated in the study had not slept.

As mentioned, even an hour is enough for the inferior rest to affect our generosity, as researchers have ascertained by analyzing the trend of good deeds the day after the start of summer time. There was no doubt about the results: the less you sleep, the less generous you are. Matthew Walker, professor of psychology and neuroscience as well as one of the authors of the study, came to talk about “social lepers”. Indeed, she argued that “we humans are a ‘social species’, but sleep deprivation can transform us – precisely – in ‘social lepers’”.