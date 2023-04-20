A substance used in food cans is bad for your health

Il bisphenol is bad for health. The alarm comes directly from a study by EFSA, the European Union agency in charge of food safety. According to experts, eating foods that contain this chemical has negative effects on the immune system in all age groups. Even the indication of age is not a detail. In fact, as early as 2018, no one can use it to produce baby bottles and other food containers for children under three years of age.

Bisphenol has been under the magnifying glass of researchers for more than twenty years now health effects.

Bisphenol is bad for your health: the doses considered not effective were reduced by 20,000 times

Now EFSA experts have analyzed 800 publications on the subject in order to be sure of identifying the maximum tolerable daily threshold. This value indicates how much bisphenol we can take every day for life without major risks to our health. The new daily dose is about 20,000 times lower than the previous one. We go from 4 micrograms, which correspond to 4 millionths of a gram, to 0,2 nanogrammiwhich are instead 2 billionths of a gram.

Beware of lung and autoimmune diseases

The study demonstrated an aincrease in lymphocytes in the spleen. Their accumulation could lead to allergic-type inflammation of the lungs and the development of insidious autoimmune diseases, such asrheumatoid arthritisthe tiroide di Hashimotoceliac disease, inflammatory bowel disease, the Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Bisphenol is bad for your health: it is found practically everywhere

The problem is enormous because bisphenol A, also simply called BPA, is a fundamental substance for the production of polycarbonate, which is used for an infinite series of consumer goods. Just to stay in the food field it is found in the inner lining of cans of tomato preserves, legumes and tuna.

It is also found in some types of plastic bottles, but not PET bottles, reusable plastic cutlery, some kettles and even toys. Traces of it are also found in receipts, paid parking and public transport tickets and in some resins for dental care.

BPA is used in cans to prevent corrosion and make the metal resistant to the high temperatures applied in the sterilization stages.

