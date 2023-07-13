a success. « Medicine in the Library

Rare brain tumor responds to targeted drug treatment: A success story.

Mass General Cancer Center’s precision medicine approach has led to a 91% reduction tumor size, with all 15 patients who received one or more courses of therapy responding to treatment.

Papillary craniopharyngiomas (PCPs) are a rare type of brain tumor that causes substantial morbidity for patients. While surgery and radiation are often used to treat PCPs, incomplete tumor removal and radiation toxicity can leave patients with lifelong health problems after treatment, including neuroendocrine dysfunction or loss of vision or of memory.

Now researchers have investigated the genetic drivers of PCP growth, finding that existing cancer drugs can directly interfere with the faulty genes in PCPs to halt their progression and dramatically reduce their size. Building on this breakthrough, the researchers treated 16 patients with a BRAF/MEK inhibitor as part of a phase II clinical trial and found that the tumors shrank by an average of 91%. The findings are published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Future research may determine the optimal number of vemurafenib/cobimetinib cycles for patients with PCP. The researchers are also carrying out further precision medicine clinical trials for patients with meningiomas and brain metastases.

Read abstract of the article:

BRAF–MEK Inhibition in Newly Diagnosed Papillary Craniopharyngiomas

Priscilla K. Brastianos, MD,Erin Twohy, MS,Susan Geyer, PhD,Elizabeth R. Gerstner, MD,Timothy J. Kaufmann, MD,Shervin Tabrizi, MD,Brian Kabat, Laureate,Julia Thierauf, MD,Michael W .Ruff, MD,Daniel A. Bota, MD, Ph.D.,David A. Reardon, MD,Adam L. Cohen, MD,et al.

N Engl J Med 2023; 389:118-126 DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2213329 January 13, 2023

ClinicalTrials.gov number, NCT03224767

