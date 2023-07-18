a sugar that helps kill cancer. « Medicine in the Library

Mannose: A sugar that helps kill cancer.

The search for Sanford Burnham Prebys and ofOsaka International Cancer Institute shed new light on the anticancer properties of mannose, a sugar essential for many physiological processes in humans and also known to inhibit the growth of cancer cells.

The results, published in the journal “eLife“, suggest that mannose could be a useful secondary treatment for cancer.

It is a specific sugar that not only inhibits the division of cancer cells, but also makes them more sensitive to chemotherapy. These anticancer effects of mannose are especially strong in cells that lack a protein known as MPI, which breaks down mannose.

“This sugar could give cancer an extra punch along with other treatmentssays study co-author Hudson Freeze, Ph.D., director of the human genetics program at Sanford Burnham Prebys. “And because mannose occurs naturally throughout the body, it could improve cancer treatment without unwanted side effects“.

Mannose is a sugar that the body adds to proteins to stabilize their structure and help them interact with other molecules. This process, called glycosylation, is essential for life; and malfunctions in glycosylation are associated with rare, but often life-threatening human diseases.

“The glycobiology of sugar metabolism within cancer cells is still an unexplored frontier and could be an untapped treasure trove of potential treatments just waiting to be discovered.”, adds Prof. Freeze.

Read the full text of the article:

Metabolic clogging of mannose triggers dNTP loss and genomic instability in human cancer cells.

Harada Y, Mizote Y, Suzuki T, et al.

eLife. 2023;12:e83870. two: 10.7554/eLife.83870

Source: Sanford Burnham Prebys

