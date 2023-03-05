A spice anti-inflammatory boasts incredible beneficial properties: accelerate il metabolism e it helps a lose weightis useful in case of heartburn, intestinal spasms, swelling, and is excellent for digest bene e quickly. It’s a antiseptic naturalprotects from sore throat, cold e cough, lower il bad cholesterol and raise that buono.

Il cardamom it really has many healthy virtues.

What is cardamom, an ally for weight loss

Belonging to the family of Zingiberaceaeil cardamom it has its origins in the area east of the Balkans and from India, being successfully cultivated in the Indian subcontinent, Sri Lanka and Malaysia.

Used as a means of communicating with the gods in India and Pakistan, offered to purify meals, it has a slightly spicy and fruity taste and is widely used to flavor various dishes. Widely used in Indian and Asian cuisine, esteemed above all thanks to its many health properties. Today it is also used in Europe, above all for the preparation of desserts. Together with turmeric and ginger, it is one of the ingredients of curry, the traditional Indian condiment par excellence.

Cardamom speeds up the metabolism and helps in weight loss

Il cardamom it is able to naturally resolve the phenomena of gastric and intestinal fermentation (meteorism and flatulence), favors a rapid improvement in the case of cramps and colitis, stimulates, on the whole, the functionality of the entire gastro-intestinal tract. Furthermore, it is useful for the urinary system, contrasts hemorrhoids and diarrhea and, thanks to cineole, has antiseptic properties, proving to be a precious ally against sore throats, colds and coughs.

Its very aromatic seeds, with a floral and lemon flavor reminiscent of eucalyptus, when chewed, counteract bad breath, while the cardamom infusion is excellent for combating respiratory ailments and inflamed gums.

The powder obtained from the seeds has a stimulating and antidepressant effect.

Cardamom is also a natural remedy that can speed up the metabolism and helps in weight loss. A study of women at risk of diabetes e overweight showed that taking cardamom powder significantly lowered the level of bad cholesterol (LDL), with protective effect against good cholesterol (HDL).

This anti-inflammatory spice it also helps to lower the blood pressure: using it in the kitchen is an excellent habit, as its flavor and aroma allow you to reduce other much less healthy condiments, such as salt.

Cardamom, benefits and contraindications: the opinion of the experts

According to the experts of theHumanitas Research Hospitalhighly specialized hospital, research center and university teaching center,

“cardamom is used to relieve i digestive problems: heartburn Of stomach, intestinal spasms, swellings e constipation. In some cases it is also used in case of urinary tract and respiratory tract problems (such as cough and bronchitis), mal Of gola e infections. In general, many traditional medicines use cardamom as antiseptic, antispasmodico, carminative, digestive, diuretic, expectorant e tonicbut not all of these uses are based on solid scientific foundations.

Cardamom is a good source of antioxidants (in particular of vitamin C and manganese), of vitamins of group B (important for a proper functioning of the metabolism), of ferro (important for the production of red blood cells) and of potassium (ally of salute cardiovascular).

Cardamom taken in large quantities can trigger biliary colic“.

“There are no interactions between the dietary use of cardamom and the intake of drugs or other substances. If in doubt, ask your doctor for advice“.

Humanitas experts also point out that

“100 g of cardamom pods provide approx 311 calorie e: 8.28 g of water

10.76 g in protein

6.70 g of lipids, including: 0.680 g of saturated fat, 0.870 g of monounsaturated fat, 0.430 g of polyunsaturated fat

68.47 g of carbohydrates

28g of fiber

21 mg of vitamin C

1,102 mg of niacin

0.230 mg of vitamin B6

0.198 mg in thiamine

0.182 mg in riboflavin

1,119 mg of potassium

28 mg in manganese

0.383 mg of copper

383 mg of calcium

229 mg of magnesium

178 mg of phosphorus

18 mg of sodium

13.97 mg of iron

7.47 mg of zinc Cardamom is a source of many essential oils“.

How to use cardamom in cooking

Cardamom has a slightly spicy and fruity flavor and is widely used to flavor various dishes: it is widely used in Indian and Asian cuisine, esteemed above all thanks to its many health properties. Today it is also used in Europe, above all for the preparation of desserts.

Together with turmeric and ginger, it is one of the ingredients of curry, the traditional Indian condiment par excellence.

It is an Ayurvedic anti-inflammatory spice indicated to put on fruit, compotes, sweets and meat. Very delicious to combine in fruit salads and with cooked or baked apples, from a nutritional point of view it acts in the same way as chilli pepper, going to increase metabolic functions thanks to its thermogenic action.

It has a characteristic floral flavor with hints of lemon, and can also recall the scent of eucalyptus. The taste is fresh and pungent. It goes well with rice-based dishes, and is suitable for the preparation of hot and cold drinks.

The alternative uses of cardamom

The essential oil of cardamom, poured on a gauze and applied on the interested area, helps to fight psoriasis and acne, stimulates the follicles and is indicated in contrasting hair loss, due to its antiseptic properties it is also used in case of small grazes. It can also be used in case of bruise or sprain and to relieve itching caused by insect bites.

Curiosity about cardamom

With a fresh and enveloping flavour, it enhances rice-based dishes, desserts (especially chocolate-based ones) and hot drinks (e.g. tea and coffee): in the Middle East, in fact, it is used to flavor coffee, while in Scandinavia to enhance the flavor of marinades, mulled wine, meat dishes. Furthermore, it is part of the ingredients necessary for the preparation of Acquavite.

Another curiosity: cardamom, already known and used by the Romans and the Greeks, arrived in Europe along the caravan routes, although it was initially used as an ingredient for the preparation of perfumes. In “The Thousand and One Nights” it is often mentioned as an aphrodiasiac spice, while in Kashmir brides wear some seeds of this plant on their wrist as a symbol of the restorative nourishment they will offer their husband.

Please note that the information on this page is from general nature it’s at disclosure purpose e in no case do they replace medical advicethe first reference point to turn to for information, clarifications, and to rely on for advice or exams.